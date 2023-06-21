Home » Wimbledon caused a ruckus. Fans and Murray’s family are furious
Wimbledon caused a ruckus. Fans and Murray’s family are furious

The public outrage was caused by a picture that was uploaded on social networks on Tuesday by the official account of the famous tennis Wimbledon. The representatives of the All England Club have published a drawing in which there are representatives of several generations who have fought memorable battles for trophies from the most famous tournament in the world. However, missing from the picture is home player Andy Murray, who lifted the winner’s cup over his head twice and in 2013 also ended the 77-year wait for home fans to win the men’s singles. The fans and part of Murray’s family bear the absence of the thirty-six-year-old native of Glasgow today with great displeasure.

