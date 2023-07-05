Wimbledon: controls cause frustration among fans

The security checks at the entrance, which all visitors have to pass, are particularly precise this year. A few articles have also landed on the prohibited list. These include cable ties, chalk powder, superglue, chains and padlocks. The background is the fear of activists from the organization “Just Stop Oil” (stop oil).

This is not entirely unfounded. In recent weeks, activists have used various major sporting events in England – the cricket summit against Australia (Ashes), the rugby final and the snooker world cup – for protest actions. Something the boss of the All England Lawn Tennis Club wants to prevent at all costs.

Waiting time of up to seven hours: a visitor used the time for a nap

Organizers justify controls

Sally Bolton apologized for the delays, which were not made easier by the frequent downpours over the first three days, but defended the heightened security measures. “As we have seen at other sporting events, there are no guarantees, but we are extremely confident that what we are doing is the right one,” she said at a last-minute media meeting.

“But we would like to appeal to everyone to respect the people who come to Wimbledon to enjoy tennis. In peace and in a safe environment,” Bolton continued. For some, however, the fun was spoiled before they were even on the layout in SW19.

“Wimbledon not for normal people”

A woman from Atlanta told the Guardian that she gave up around noon – after queuing for more than seven hours. “It’s incredibly disappointing,” she lamented. “Wimbledon was on my bucket list. I love this beautiful tradition and this country. It’s a total shame that it doesn’t seem to be for ordinary people anymore.”

The jigsaw puzzle that was distributed on the court has a thousand pieces and shows Wimbledon's center court

However, the effort could not completely prevent disruptions. On Wednesday, members of the Just Stop Oil group twice stormed the 18th place during matches. A woman distributed confetti and puzzle pieces, a man sat down on the lawn. Both were taken away by security forces and the site was cleaned with leaf blowers. Games on the pitch have been temporarily suspended. The activists had smuggled in the confetti and the pieces of the puzzle in the box of a puzzle that showed a picture of Center Court.

