Wimbledon Day 7: Djokovic Continues Match against Hulkacs, Rublev and Sinner Advance to Quarterfinals

In an intense fourth round match at the 2023 Wimbledon men’s singles, 7-time champion Novak Djokovic showed his resilience by coming back from being down 3-6 in the first tie-break. He won the tie-break 7-6 (6) by winning five points in a row. Djokovic currently holds a significant lead of 2-0 against his opponent, Hulkac. However, due to approaching the local curfew time of 23:00, the match will be postponed until Monday.

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev secured his spot in the quarterfinals by defeating Bubrick 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-7(5), 6-4. Rublev redeemed himself from his defeat in the Halle final, avenging it with this victory. This marks Rublev’s first career appearance in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon men’s singles. He also became the ninth active player to achieve the quarterfinals in all four Grand Slam tournaments. Rublev will face the winner of the Djokovic vs Hulkac match in the next round.

Reflecting on his match, Rublev said, “I had a chance in every set. On the first match point, his serve was on full fire, at 135mph, and on the second match point, his serve was equally powerful. I was thinking, as long as I can keep the game going, I’ll have at least one more chance, so don’t give up before the game is over.”

Italian player Jannik Sinner, aged 21, advanced to the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year by defeating Garland 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-3. In the quarterfinals, Sinner will face Saverin, who eliminated Shapovalov.

Expressing his happiness, Sinner said in an on-court interview, “I’m very happy without a doubt. Today was a tough day. I didn’t feel that good on the court, but I still fought hard for every point. I know him, he’s a great server, he has a very, very good forehand. I tried to win those key points.”

Saverin achieved a remarkable milestone by defeating 26th seed Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. This marks Saverin’s first appearance in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament in his career. He is also the first male player since Kyrgios in 2014 to reach the quarterfinals in his first Wimbledon main draw.

In other news, here is the schedule for the 8th match day of Wimbledon, all in Beijing time:

– Central Court:

– [2] Djokovic vs Hulkacs [17] Supplementary match (Start no earlier than 9:30PM)

– [1] Alcaraz vs Berrettini (Start no earlier than 00:30PM)

– Court No. 1:

– [3] Medvedev vs Lehka (Start at 8:00PM)

– [6] Rooney vs Dimitrov [21] (Start no earlier than 23:30PM)

– Court No. 2:

– [5] Tsitsipas vs Eubanks (Start no earlier than 7:30PM)

In additional news, Wu Yibing achieved his first ATP Tour Championship, Novak Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam title, and Roger Federer completed the final match of his career and officially retired.

