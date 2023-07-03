Wimbledon: Djokovic starts record hunt confidently

It was Djokovic’s 29th win in a row at Wimbledon. The record champion at Grand Slam tournaments didn’t let a rainstorm throw him out of his rhythm. Because the roof over Center Court was closed too late when it started to rain, the game was interrupted for more than an hour. The lawn in the most famous tennis stadium in the world had become too wet to be able to quickly continue the match under the closed roof.

The 23-time major winner Djokovic lent a hand himself and wiped the lawn with a towel. In addition, tournament employees tried to dry the wet areas with leaf blowers. At the time of the stoppage, Djokovic had just won the first set.

“Of course it was a bit frustrating for everyone, but the conditions weren’t ideal. It was a little weird, I usually come out with racquets and not towels,” Djokovic said, laughing. “But I hope you had some fun,” the big favorite said to viewers. “It’s just a special place. The temple in tennis.” After the interruption, Djokovic didn’t have much trouble and converted his third match point after 2:11 hours.

Reuters/Toby Melville Rublew celebrated a successful start in Wimbledon

Rublev celebrates a successful return

Casper Ruud, seeded number four, also successfully mastered his opening hurdle. The Norwegian prevailed in four sets against Frenchman Laurent Lokoli 6:1 5:7 6:4 6:3. Previously, Andrei Rublev had bought the ticket for the second round in Wimbledon as the first Russian. The number seven of the tournament dispatched the Australian Max Purcell 6:3 7:5 6:4. Rublev, like all other players from Russia and Belarus, was excluded from the classic lawn game last year.

“I’m very happy to be back here after two years and to have won my first match,” Rublev said on the pitch. The 25-year-old only struggled in the second set when he turned a 2-5 lead into a 7-5. Rublev, who had written the comment “No war” on a tournament camera shortly after the invasion in February 2022, was warmly greeted by the audience.

A year ago, Wimbledon was the only tournament to ban players from both countries because of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. As a result, the player organizations ATP and WTA did not award any world ranking points for Wimbledon and also penalized the tournament. As on the tours, players are not allowed to play under their national flag and must sign a declaration that they do not support the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In addition, they are not allowed to receive any state aid from the two countries.

Reuters/Hannah Mckay Even a match break due to rain didn’t deter Swiatek in her clear win against Lin

Swiatek continued without problems

The American Jessica Pegula, number four, made it through, but with far more effort than Djokovic and Rublew. After 2:20 hours she beat her compatriot Lauren Davis 6:2 6:7 (8/10) 6:3. The world number one Iga Swiatek, on the other hand, had fewer problems. The Pole beat Zhu Lin (CHN) 6:1 6:3.

Swiatek converted her first match point after 80 minutes. The game on Court 1 was briefly interrupted due to rain and then continued under closed roof. The French Open winner had to give up last week at the WTA tournament in Bad Homburg because of illness before her semifinals. At the start of Wimbledon, the number one in the world made a good impression again. “Luckily it wasn’t food poisoning. I feel good,” said Swiatek after her victory.