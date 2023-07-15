Wimbledon Final of the Firsts: Ons Jabeur vs. Marketa Vondrousova

Status: 07/14/2023 1:10 p.m

Marketa Vondrousova has become the first unseeded player to reach the Wimbledon final in 60 years (Saturday, July 15, from 2:45 p.m. in the live ticker on sportschau.de). There she meets the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who is the first African player to win a Grand Slam title in the tennis classic.

Marketa Vondrousova is already one of the big discoveries of the Wimbledon tournament, regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s final against Ons Jabeur. For the first time since Billie Jean King in 1963, an unseeded player has reached the final of tennis’ most famous tournament. Vondrousova could make even more history should she actually win the title, which her famous predecessor failed to do exactly 60 years ago.

Vondrousova at Wimbledon – suddenly in the spotlight

At least since her entry into the semifinals against Jelina Switolina, attention for the 24-year-old Czech has increased rapidly. Apparently there is a lot of catching up to do with stories, also from the private sphere, which are now being told up and down in the British media: for example about her husband Stepan, who has been taking care of Frankie the cat at home, but is now traveling to London. One day after the final they celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Or the multitude of Vondrousova’s tattoos, she got her first at 16, reported the “Daily Mail”. Among other things, she engraved the sentence “no rain, no flowers”, which means that hard work is required before success.

Finale, women right arrow

But the rain also fits as a symbol for the classic lawn in London – the challenges of which, in addition to the special grass surface, included a few rain breaks again this year. On the other hand, Vondrousova has hardly left much of a mark on grass before, at Wimbledon she never got past the second round. Last year she followed the tournament from the comfort of her own home. She had to take a break for almost half a year as a result of a long-term wrist injury with several operations. In the meantime she was no longer listed in the top 100.

Strong nerves – also on the big stage in Wimbledon

Her entry into the final at Wimbledon is all the more astonishing. The fact that she also stood up to Switolina, the Ukrainian, who also won hearts for her clear political statements at Wimbledon, showed that the Czech is also mentally stable. It was her first match ever on Center Court, the big stage at Wimbledon.

In 2019 in Paris she made it into a Grand Slam final, but had no chance against Ashleigh Barty there. If she now wins a major title at the second attempt, it would also have far-reaching consequences for her coach Jan Mertl, as the number 42 in the world rankings said after entering the final: She has a bet with him that he will also be in this case getting tattooed.

Ons Jabeur – title at the second attempt?

There is also a lot at stake for her opponent. Ons Jabeur made it to the final on Church Road for the second time in a row in May. She is considered the clear favorite there – especially after she knocked out world number two Aryna Sabalenka after defending champion Jelena Rybakina in the semifinals.

The Tunisian carries the hopes of Africa and the Arab world. The sixth in the world rankings has long had all the qualities to win a Grand Slam tournament, as the first player from the African continent. This expectation, which she also has of herself, was noticeable in the past at the big tournaments. Everything seemed set for the triumph of the popular Tunisian at Wimbledon last year, but she then failed in the final due to the cool, resilient Rybakina.

Jabeur with new self-confidence

Jabeur should have this in the back of her mind before this year’s final – especially since she experienced a nasty surprise against Vondrousova, her opponent on Saturday at the Australian Open at the beginning of the year and was eliminated in the second round. As a result, she also had to struggle with injuries and, among other things, had an operation on her knee.

But since her comeback, the often emotional 28-year-old has been calmer and more controlled on the court. In the semifinals, too, against Sabalenka, a Melbourne winner who was bursting with self-confidence, she came back strongly after initial problems and continued on her way to the final. That gave her more self-confidence, she said before the final. She feels ready for the big triumph at Wimbledon. “I hope I can make history. Not just for Tunisia, but for Africa.”

