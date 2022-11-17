Even sport is adapting to the revolution of costumes underway. And also the related ‘montures’ worn by the athletes. It is these hours the news of change your dress code of Wimbledon tournament: from 2023 tennis players they will be able to wear dark colored shorts under the white uniform to relieve any form of anxiety during their periodannounced today theAll England Club.

“Next year, women and girls taking part in the tournament will have the option to wear colored shorts if they wish,” the director of the Grand Slam tournament in London said in a statement. Sally Bolton underlining that the decision was taken after “discussions with the players and representatives of the interested parties”. “We hope these adjustments will help female athletes focus solely on their performance by removing a potential source of anxiety,” Bolton continued. The English Open dress code required players to wear white on the

London lawn, marking a singularity compared to the other Majors, Australian Open, Roland-Garros and US Open. In 2014, the rules were tightened requiring attendees to wear white underwear to comply with the “all white” policy. Tennis isn’t the only sport affected by these period-related concerns. At the end of October, Manchester City women’s soccer team announced that their shorts would no longer be white from next year. At the beginning of July, the star of the English selection Beth Mead, European champion, had campaigned in favor of softening the outfit, explaining that “it was not practical when you are at this time of the month”.

White, cycle and colours

Il bianco it’s a problem. Especially if that is the color imposed by the sporting dress code: here is where the protest from the women starts England footballers and some tennis players at Wimbledon. During the period wearing white game uniforms can in fact be a big problem. In a tournament that lasts three weeks it is practically certain that various members of the squad can deal with this situation. The anxiety of the players about having to wear white prompted them to confront Nike, which produces the official kit of the national team.

In tennis the color problem had emerged in 2017: Venus Williams she even had to change her underwear midway through a match because the pink straps on her bra were too visible. Those who have periods know very well that there is only one thing to never do to avoid moments of embarrassment: wear white, but the athletes were not left with much choice.

The case was also raised by Elena Rybakina, the last winner of the tournament. In fact, the dress code of the tournament has always made it compulsory to wear white, but some players have revealed the psychological stress that can derive from having to take the field with that color during the cycle. But for now, nothing has changed. TO Wimbledon until now it was mandatory to respect the white color. But now times have changed. And not just in terms of colors.

Even the roll of honor is transformed

Last May theAll England Lawn Tennis Club has decided to change the roll of honor of Wimbledon for next month’s tournament, removing the qualifications ‘Miss’ e ‘lady’ in the list of tournament winners. The ‘title’ for men had already been removed but was still in effect before the names of the female champions. According to Times, the organizers of the famous tournament had already decided in 2019 not to announce the names of the players preceded by the marital status. In addition, the married name will no longer be used for champions who have won at Wimbledon. After all, it is certainly not the faith on the finger that has allowed them to reach glory!

The change for married champions

Wimbledon has also changed the way the matches will be recorded married champions: no longer identified with the initials of their husbands’ surnames but exclusively with their personal data. After marrying John Lloyd, Chris Evert was added to the honors board for her 1981 triumph as Mrs JM Lloyd. Both before her marriage and after their divorce in 1987, her name was engraved as Miss CM Evert while the original 1981 version was not changed. But she will henceforth be referred to as CM Evert for all three of her wins. Also Billie Jean Kingsix-time women’s singles champion and legend pioneer of equalitywas not spared. She has always been listed on the Wimbledon honor boards as Mrs LW King, despite her divorce from Larry King in 1987. Similarly, Evonne Goolagong Cawley has been listed on the All England Club honor boards as Mrs R. Cawley for his 1980 championship win.