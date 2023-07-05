Wimbledon: Grabher loses debut on day three

Wimbledon

Julia Grabher lost her opening match at the tennis major in Wimbledon on Wednesday against Danielle Collins from the USA 4:6 4:6. The debut of the Vorarlberg native at the traditional tournament in London ultimately extended over three days.



05.07.2023 16.20

Online since today, 4.20 p.m

Only one set was played on Monday before it had to be interrupted and postponed to Tuesday due to falling darkness. At this point, the 27-year-old from Vorarlberg was 4:6 behind. On Tuesday it was not possible to play at all because of the rain, on Wednesday only gradually. The favorite from the USA won easily.

Grabher, who recently made it into the top 60 in the world, gave the former number seven in the world, who dropped back to position 52 after injuries, a quite open fight.

The key moment in the first set was probably the fourth game. After Collins used her first breakball to make it 2-1, Grabher immediately missed three break opportunities and had to let her opponent go. At 3: 5 she fended off three set balls on her own serve, but Collins finally served successfully. In the second round, Collins managed a break in the first game.

