The Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon is distributing record prize money at this year’s edition. The total endowment is £44.7 million (€52.07 million), up 11.2 percent on 2022, the All England Lawn Tennis Club announced on Wednesday.

The winners of the 3-16 July pitch classic will each receive £2.35m (€2.74m), with £55,000 (€64,065) for participation in the first round.