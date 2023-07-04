Home » Wimbledon: Interruption at Thiem – Tsitsipas
Wimbledon: Interruption at Thiem – Tsitsipas

Wimbledon: Interruption at Thiem – Tsitsipas

Wimbledon

At the start of the major tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Dominic Thiem has to deal with the Greek star player Stefanos Tsitsipas. In the head-to-head it is 5: 4 for the 29-year-old from Lower Austria, who is playing in this tournament for the first time since 2019. The 24-year-old and 1.93 meter tall Tsitsipas, like Thiem, never got further than the round of 16. The match is currently suspended due to rain in London.

The Championships, Wimbledon

(Great Britain, €52.3m, grass)

First round:

Dominic Thiem (AUT) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/5) * 6:3 3:4 -:-

* First server in the second set

