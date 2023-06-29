Wimbledon: Kraus and Novak in the third qualifying round

Wimbledon

Sinja Kraus and Dennis Novak are only one win away from entering the main round at the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon. 21-year-old Kraus defeated Raluca Serban from Cyprus 6-4 7-5 in the second qualifying round on Wednesday. Novak won against Charles Broom from Britain 6:3 6:4.



28.06.2023

Online since yesterday, 7:34 p.m

The last hurdle for Novak (ATP No. 159) on the way to the main draw is Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki, who was number eight in qualification. The world number 115. defeated Turkey’s Altug Celikbilek 7-6 (7/4) 6-3. Kraus (WTA No. 193) meets Slovenian Kaja Juvan (WTA No. 241), who won 6:4 6:4 against her compatriot Tamara Zidansek (WTA No. 144).

Meanwhile, Jurij Rodionov was eliminated, who lost 5:7 3:6 to Dutchman Gijs Brouwer. Filip Misolic was eliminated in the first round in the Austrian duel against Novak. Dominic Thiem and Sebastian Ofner, who received a wild card, have been in the main draw for men so far. Julia Grabher is firmly in the main draw for women.

Thiem meets Alcaraz at Exhibition

In preparation for Wimbledon, Thiem still faces two real endurance tests at a high-class exhibition. The ex-world number three meets world number one Carlos Alcaraz for the first time at the London Hurlingham Classic show tournament on Friday. On Saturday, two days before the start of the major in London, Thiem will face Norwegian Casper Ruud, currently number four in the ATP ranking.

The Championships, Wimbledon

(Great Britain, €52.3m, grass)

Qualification, third round:

Dennis Novak (AUT) Yosuke Watanuki (JPN/8) -:- -:- Qualification, second round:

Dennis Novak (AUT) Charles Broom (GBR) 6:3 6:4 Gijs Brouwer (NED)

Yuri Rodionov (AUT/11) 7:5 6:3 First round:

Dennis Novak (AUT)

Filip Misolic (AUT/30)

6:3 7:5

Yuri Rodionov (AUT/11) Aziz Dougaz (TUN) 6:3 6:1 Paul Llamas Ruiz (ESP)

Maximilian Neuchrist (AUT) 6:4 7:6 (7/2) Qualification, third round:

Sinja Kraus (AUT) Kaja Juvan (SLO) -:- -:- Second round:

Sinja Kraus (AUT) Raluca Serban (CYP) 6:4 7:5 First Rounds:

Sinja Kraus (AUT) Aliona Bolsova (ESP/12) 5:7 6:4 6:2

