Wimbledon legend Bjorn Borg’s son Leo lands first ATP Tour win

Leo Borg was once ranked 12th in the world as a junior player

Bjorn Borg’s son Leo celebrated his first ATP Tour win with a straight-sets victory over Elias Ymer on clay at the Swedish Open.

Borg, 20, was handed a wildcard entry and beat Swedish compatriot Ymer 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 at the Bastad Tennis Stadium.

Ranked at a lowly 437th, Borg plays mostly on the ITF Tour, the lowest level of the men’s professional game.

“I’ve worked so hard for this, so many years, and some days you get results and today I got a win,” he said.

Borg will play Argentina’s Federico Coria, who is the world number 113, in the last-16 stage of the tournament.

Bjorn Borg was one of tennis’ greatest ever stars and won 11 Grand Slam titles – including five back-to-back Wimbledon titles – in the 1970s and early 1980s before he retired aged only 26.

