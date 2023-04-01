Home Sports Wimbledon lifts ban on Russian, Belarusian players – BBC News 中文
The world‘s sixth-ranked Russian male player Medvedev (left) and the world‘s second-ranked Belarusian female player Sabalenka

The All England Club (All England Club) announced the lifting of the ban imposed on Russian and Belarusian players from last year, and the two countries will be able to participate in this summer’s Wimbledon Championships (Wimbledon Tennis Irons).

Players can play in this year’s event, provided they participate as “neutral athletes” and abide by the corresponding rules.

Players from both countries were banned from competing last year due to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine and Belarus’ support for it.

This year’s Wimbledon will begin on July 3 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC).

