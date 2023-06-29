Wimbledon: Novak for the fifth time en suite in the main draw

Novak was able to fend off two set balls in the tie-break of the first set, but 25-year-old Watanuki took his third chance after almost an hour. The Lower Austrian then took the initiative and turned the game around. In the second set were breaks from the world number 159. to 3:2 and 6:3 decisive, in the third round that to 5:3.

In the fourth set it went back and forth at the beginning, in the end Novak took his opponent’s serve three times, while the Japanese, number eight, only managed to do it once. After 2:47 hours, Austria’s number five scored the first match point against the world number 115.

Novak thus mastered the qualification for the second time in a row at the All England Championships, in 2022 after a success over Facundo Bagnis it was only in the second round against the Australian Jason Kubler that the final stop. For the fifth time in a row, the ÖTV actor can try his hand at the “sacred lawn” in the first round, the previous highlight was round three in 2018.

Kraus narrowly misses the first major participation

In the women’s category, Kraus narrowly missed her first participation in a major event. The 21-year-old lost to the Slovenian Kaja Juvan in the third qualifying round 6:3 4:6 4:6. As with the Australian Open and French Open, where she failed in the first qualifying round this season, she has to watch the main competition.

In the first set was the world ranking list 193. Kraus was already back 0:2 after a lost serve. The Viennese showed strong nerves, equalized to 3: 3 and didn’t let Juvan (WTA-241.) play a single game in this round. In the second set, the 21-year-old initially went 3-1 in front, but then, after a hard fight, conceded the rebreak to make it 3-2 and later had to give up her service to the 4-5 deficit. Juvan, who fended off a breakball in the tenth game, used her second set ball to equalize.

Kraus misses chances for a rebreak

In the deciding set, the Slovenian was enough for an early break to make it 2-1 to decide the game – also because Kraus missed two opportunities for the re-break to make it 3-3. 22-year-old Juvan converted her second match point after 2:03 hours.

In addition to Novak, Dominic Thiem and Sebastian Ofner, who received a wildcard, are in the main draw for men. In the women’s category, Julia Grabher is firmly in the main competition. The draw for the first round will take place on Friday.

The Championships, Wimbledon

(Great Britain, €52.3m, grass)

Qualification, third round:

Dennis Novak (AUT) Yosuke Watanuki (JPN/8) 6:7 ​​(7/9) 6:3 6:3 6:4 Seventh Round:

Dennis Novak (AUT) Charles Broom (GBR) 6:3 6:4 Gijs Brouwer (NED)

Yuri Rodionov (AUT/11) 7:5 6:3 First round:

Dennis Novak (AUT)

Filip Misolic (AUT/30)

6:3 7:5

Yuri Rodionov (AUT/11) Aziz Dougaz (TUN) 6:3 6:1 Paul Llamas Ruiz (ESP)

Maximilian Neuchrist (AUT) 6:4 7:6 (7/2) Qualification, third round: Kaja Juvan (SLO)

Sinja Kraus (AUT) 3:6 6:4 6:4 Second round:

Sinja Kraus (AUT) Raluca Serban (CYP) 6:4 7:5 First Rounds:

Sinja Kraus (AUT) Aliona Bolsova (ESP/12) 5:7 6:4 6:2

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

