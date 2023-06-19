Wimbledon prize pools up 11.2%

Like all other Grand Slam tournaments, Wimbledon will further increase its prize money in its 2023 edition. In total, more than 52 million euros will be returned to players, an increase of 11.2% compared to last year and 17.1% compared to 2019, during the last edition before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The goal is to bring the prize money of the winners and finalists of the singles tournaments to the same level as in 2019 before the pandemic, while providing deserved support to the first-round losers”, explained Ian Hewitt, the boss of the London tournament. Indeed, the eliminated from the first round will receive nearly 65,000 euros, while defeats in the second and third rounds will bring in 100,000 and 150,000 euros respectively.

For the winner, the planned endowment is 2.75 million euros. The finalist will receive half, or 1.375 million euros. Prize money for doubles has also increased, with €700,000 distributed to winning pairs in women’s and men’s, and €150,000 for winners in mixed doubles.

