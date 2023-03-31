Serbian Novak Djokovic, in the final of the 2022 edition of the 2022 tournament, against Nick Kyrgios, June 10, 2022. SEBASTIEN BOZON v AFP

After being reduced to an exhibition in 2022, the Wimbledon tournament aspires to regain all its finery for its 2023 edition. A year after having refused the participation of Russian and Belarusian players due to the war in Ukraine, and having been deprived of the allocation of points by the ATP (men’s) and WTA (women’s) circuits – a retaliatory measure – the British Grand Slam tournament announced on Friday March 31 that it intended to accept them under « conditions » This year.

Read also: Tennis: Wimbledon reduced to an exhibition but with an intact luster

“Our intention is to accept participation from Russian and Belarusian players provided that they compete as ‘neutral’ athletes and fulfill the necessary conditions”expose le All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) in a press release. Among the terms specified, athletes from both countries will be prohibited from expressing their support for the Russian invasion and from being financially assisted by Russia or Belarus.

Last year, pushed by the British government, the prestigious Major on grass had refused Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part in its tournament, provoking the ire of the governing bodies of the professional circuits. A decision that the tournament had been the only one to take, the Russian and Belarusian players having been authorized to compete under a neutral banner at Roland-Garros, the US Open then the Australian Open this year. The WTA and the ATP had decided to deprive the London tournament of ranking points, arguing that the principle ” fundamental “ fairness was called into question – the possibility for all to participate in all tournaments “on the basis of their merit and without discrimination”.

In its press release, the AELTC acknowledged that its decision had caused a “strong reaction of disappointment” from “certain governing bodies of tennis”. And admitted that to repeat this year would have had “damaging consequences for the interests of players, fans, the Wimbledon tournament and British tennis. »

Friday, ATP like WTA welcomed the choice of Wimbledon to reconsider its decision. “We are delighted that all players can participate in Wimbledon and other LTA tournaments [la Fédération britannique de tennis] this summer “both instances wrote in a joint press releasewelcoming a solution “who protects equity” you play tennis.

A year after the start of the war in Ukraine, the question of the reincorporation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the competitions from which they were banned is more than ever on the front of the stage. On March 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reaffirmed its desire to reintegrate the athletes of the two countries, banned from world sport after the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and banned from most international competitions. In response, Kiev said Thursday that its athletes were not allowed to participate in the qualifying events for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (JOP) in Paris, in which Russians would take part.

Read also: Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Ukrainians will not take part in the qualifying events in which Russians will be present

On Friday, when announcing its decision to return to a tournament where every player can compete, Wimbledon reaffirmed its opposition to Russia’s war in Ukraine. “We always totally condemn the illegal invasion by Russia and we maintain our strong support for the people of Ukraine”insisted the president of the AELTC, Ian Hewitt, followed by the WTA and the ATP in their press release.

A year after winning a Grand Slam without winning a single ATP point, Serbian Novak Djokovic will be able to defend his title (from July 3 to 16) on the London lawn with more at stake. And on the women’s side, the organizers are now sure to save themselves the snub they experienced last year, when the Kazakh of Russian origin, Elena Rybakina, won the edition where Russians and Belarusians were put on the ban.

Read also: Elena Rybakina, a coronation that crumples Wimbledon