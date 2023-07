Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev advanced to the second round of Wimbledon without any problems. In the opening performance at the third Grand Slam tournament of 2023, the third-seeded player over Brit Fery won in sets 7:5, 6:4 and 6:3. The first surprise was born in the women’s part of the tournament. Although the Greek Sakkari gave the Ukrainian Kostyukova a canary as the tournament eight, she lost the next two sets and ended up playing at the All England Club.

