Wimbledon: Ruud has to give up early

Especially in the fifth set, Ruud managed almost nothing. The 24-year-old French Open finalist only made two points in the last three service games of the game. The 29-year-old Broady struggled with emotions in the subsequent winner’s interview.

Rublew, who was not allowed to play in Wimbledon last year due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players, improved after a mixed first set and finally won comfortably. His next opponent will be determined in the game between David Goffin and Tomas Barrios Vera.

Reuters/Toby Melville Rublev won his second round duel against his Russian compatriot Karazev

Zverev’s successful comeback

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, who missed the tournament last year due to a serious foot injury, celebrated a successful comeback in Wimbledon. In his opening match, which had been postponed several times, the German defeated the Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer lackluster 6:4 7:6 (7/4) 7:6 (7/5).

Narrow defeat brings Thiem motivation

Zverev put away the days of waiting due to the many rain interruptions. “He was a very tough opponent and the rain was a very tough opponent,” said the 26-year-old, whose match was one of the last first-round matches to be completed.

Wawrinka wins Djokovic duel

Stan Wawrinka meanwhile played a duel with favorite Novak Djokovic. In the second round duel with Tomas Etcheverry, who was 15 years his junior, the 38-year-old Swiss player had the upper hand 6:3 4:6 6:4 6:2. It was the first time in eight years that Wawrinka has reached the third round of the Grand Slam tournament in London.

“I’m happy that I won today. It was a good game from me. It’s an honor to play against Novak (Djokovic, note) next,” Wawrinka said after his win. In his career, he still missed playing against the Serbs in Wimbledon: “Hopefully I can play a competitive game, but if you look at the last results, I don’t really have a chance,” said the Swiss.

Kontaveit tritt ab

Meanwhile, the career of former world number two Anett Kontaveit ended on Thursday. The 6-1 6-2 loss to Czech Marie Bouzkova in the second round of Wimbledon was the Estonian’s last game. The 27-year-old had already announced before the tournament that Wimbledon would be her last appearance. Kontaveit has to stop because of disc problems. “There are a lot of emotions at the moment. It’s a mix of sadness, joy and relief,” said Kontaveit after the game.

The Championships, Wimbledon

(Great Britain, €52.3m, grass)

Second round table: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Alexandre Müller (FRA) -:- -:- -:- Nicolas Jarry (CHI/25) Jason Kubler (AUS) -:- -:- -:- Alexander Zverev (GER/19 ) Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) -:- -:- -:- Alex de Minaur (AUS/15) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) -:- -:- -:- Frances Tiafoe (USA/10) Dominic Stricker (SUI) – :- -:- -:- Grigor Dimitrov (BUL/21) Ilja Iwashchka (BLR) -:- -:- -:- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP/31) Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) -:- -:- -:- Holger Rune (DEN/6) Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) -:- -:- -:- Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) Adrian Mannarino (FRA) -:- -:- -:- Marcos Giron (USA) ) Marton Fucsovics (HUN) -:- -:- -:- Jiri Lehecka (CZE) Francisco Cerundolo (ARG/18) 6:2 6:2 6:2 Tommy Paul (USA/16) Milos Raonic (CAN) -: – -:- -:- Cameron Norrie (GBR/12) Christopher Eubanks (USA) -:- -:- -:- Jiri Vesely (CZE) Christopher O’Connell (AUS) -:- -:- -:- Ben Shelton (USA/32) Laslo Djere (SRB) -:- -:- -:- Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/5) Andy Murray (GBR) -:- -:- -:- Jannik Sinner (ITA/8) Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 7:5 6:1 6:2 Quentin Halys (FRA) Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6:3 6:1 6:4 Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) Oscar Otte (GER) 3:6 6:3 3: 6 7:6 (7/3) Taylor Fritz (USA/9) Mikael Ymer (SWE) -:- -:- -:- Guido Pella (ARG) Harold Mayot (FRA) -:- -:- -:- Corentin Moutet (FRA) Roman Safiullin (RUS) -:- -:- -:- Denis Shapovalov (CAN/26) Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6:3 6:4 7:6 (9/7) Liam Broady (GBR) Casper Ruud (NOR/4) 6:4 3:6 4:6 6:3 6:0 Andrej Rublev (RUS/7) Aslan Karazew (RUS) 6:7 ​​(4/7) 6:3 6:4 7:5 Tomas Barrios Vera (CHI) David Goffin (BEL) -:- -:- -:- Alexander Bublik (KAZ/23) Jeffrey John Wolf (USA) 6:3 7:6 (7/5) 6:0 Maximilian Marterer ( GER) Michael Mmoh (USA) 7:5 7:6 (7/5) 6:4 Lorenzo Musetti (ITA/14) Jaume Munar (ESP) 6:4 6:3 6:1 Hubert Hurkacz (POL/17) Jan Choinski (GBR) 6:4 6:4 7:6 (7/3) Stan Wawrinka (SUI) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG/29) 6:3 4:6 6:4 6:2 Novak Djokovic (SRB/2) Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6:3 7:6 (7/4) 7:5 Second round table: Iga Swiatek (POL/1) Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6:2 6:0 Petra Martic (CRO/30) Diane Parry ( FRA) 4:6 6:3 6:3 Magda Linette (POL/23) Barbora Strycova (CZE) -:- -:- Belinda Bencic (SUI/14) Danielle Collins (USA) -:- -:- Darja Kasatkina ( RUS/11) Jodie Burrage (GBR) 6:0 6:2 Viktoria Asarenka (BLR/19) Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6:3 6:0 Jelina Switolina (UKR) Elise Mertens (BEL/28) 6:1 1: 6 6:1 Sofia Kenin (USA) Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6:4 6:3 Jessica Pegula (USA/4) Cristina Bucsa (ESP) -:- -:- Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) Rebeka Masarova (ESP) 6: 3 6:1 Lesja Zurenko (UKR) Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6:4 6:1 Ana Bogdan (ROU) Alycia Parks (USA) 1:6 6:3 6:2 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) Veronika Kudermetowa (RUS/12 ) 6:3 6:3 Donna Vekic (CRO/20) Sloane Stephens (USA) -:- -:- Marie Bouzkova (CZE/32) Anett Kontaveit (EST) 6:1 6:2 Caroline Garcia (FRA/5) Leylah Fernandez (CAN) -:- -:- Ons Jabeur (TUN/6) Bai Zhuoxuan (CHN) -:- -:- Angelina Kalinina (UKR/26) Bianca Andreescu (CAN) -:- -:- Natalija Stevanovic ( SRB) Tamara Korpatsch (GER) -:- -:- Petra Kvitova (CZE/9) Alexandra Sasnowitsch (BLR) -:- -:- Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA/13) Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) 4:6 6:2 6:4 Sorana Cirstea (ROU) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT/17) 4:6 7:6 (8/6) 6:4 Katie Boulter (GBR) Viktoria Tomowa (BUL) 6:0 3:6 6:3 Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/3) Alize Cornet (FRA) -:- -:- Marta Kostjuk (UKR) Paula Badosa (ESP) -:- -:- Madison Keys (USA/25) Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) -:- – :- Anastasia Potapowa (RUS/22) Kaja Juvan (SLO) -:- -:- Mirra Andrejewa (RUS) Barbora Krejcikova (CZE/10) 6:3 4:0 ret. Jule Niemeier (GER) Dalma Galfi (HUN) -:- -:- Jekaterina Alexandrowa (RUS/21) Madison Brengle (USA) -:- -:- Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU/29) Anna Blinkowa (RUS) -: – -:- Arina Sabalenka (BLR/2) Varvara Gracheva (FRA) -:- -:-