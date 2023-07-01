WIMBLEDON SCHEDULE: Six Czech female tennis players will compete on the first day of play

The 2019 Wimbledon doubles champion Strýcová, who entered the competition as part of the farewell tour after a maternity break thanks to the so-called protected ranking, will start against the Belgian Maryna Zanevská. Her London maximum in singles is the semi-final from the successful year 2019, when she started in London for the last time.

Siniaková will try to build on her successful performance from the general round in Bad Homburg against the 24th seeded Chinese Cheng Chin-wen. Eighteen-year-old Linda Fruhvirtová will face Petra Martičová from Croatia, who is in her thirties, Argentina’s Nadia Podoroská is waiting for Martincová, Vondroušová will play against American Payton Stearns. Bouzková, who is seeded number 32, will face Swiss qualifier Simona Waltertová.

The Order of Play for Day One at #Wimbledon has been confirmed… Full schedule 👇 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2023

Winner of a record 23 Grand Slam titles and defending champion Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a possible eighth Wimbledon title against Argentina’s Pedro Cachín. The program on the Central Court will start at 2:30 p.m. World No. 1 Iga Šwiateková from Poland will open the action on Court No. 1 at 2:00 p.m. with a duel against China‘s Chu Lin.

Monday’s program: Central court (2:30 p.m. CET): Cachín (Arg.) – Djokovic (2-Serb.)V. Williams (USA) – Svitolina (Ukr.) Sinner (8-It.) – JM Cerúndolo (Arg.) Court No. 1 (14:00): Šwiatek (1-Pol.) – Chu Lin (China) Goffin (Belg .) – Kyrgios (30-Aust.)Keninova (USA) – Gauffova (7-USA)Court No. 4 (12:00):1. match Podoroská (Arg.) – MARTINCOVÁ (ČR) Court No. 5 (12:00): 1. match STRÊCOVÁ (CZE) – Zanevská (Belg.)4. match BOUZKOVÁ (32-CZE) – Waltertová (Switzerland) Court No. 6 (12:00): 3. match Cheng Chin-wen (24-China) – SINIAKOVA (CZE) Court No. 11 (12:00): 2. match VONDROUŠOVÁ (CZE) – Stearnsová (USA) Court No. 16 (12:00): 1. match L. FRUHVIRTOVÁ (CZE) – Martičová (30-Croatia)