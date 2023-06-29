Wimbledon seed confirmed Zheng Qinwen ranks No. 24 in women’s singles

Wimbledon’s No. 24 seed for women’s singles confirmed by Zheng Qinwen

The Wimbledon Tennis Championships announced the seed rankings for the 2023 event on the 28th. Spain’s Alcaraz and Poland’s Swiatek are the top seeds in the men’s singles and women’s singles respectively. Chinese rising star Zheng Qinwen will play as the 24th seed women’s singles.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz won the Queen’s Cup for the first time in London on the 25th, won the first grass-court championship in his career and ensured that the world ranking returned to No. 1, thus being listed as the No. 1 seed of Wimbledon. Behind him is the 36-year-old Djokovic. The Serbian superstar who has won Wimbledon seven times is only 70 points less than Alcaraz, but he did not participate in any grass-court warm-up matches.

Men’s singles No. 3 to No. 8 seeds are Russia’s Medvedev, Norway’s Rudd, Greece’s Tsitsipas, Denmark’s Rooney, Russia’s Rublev and Italy’s Sina.

In women’s singles, Svyatke, who is firmly seated as the “first sister” in the world, is the top seed, and Belarusian Sabalenka is second. The third to eighth seeds are Lebakina of Kazakhstan, Pegula of the United States, Garcia of France, Jabeur of Tunisia, Gauff of the United States and Sakari of Greece.

The 20-year-old Zheng Qinwen broke through two hurdles at Wimbledon last year and lost in the third round to Lebakina, who eventually won the championship. Zheng Qinwen was eliminated in the first round of two consecutive pasture games recently.

This year’s Wimbledon main draw will be held on the 30th, and the game will kick off on July 3rd.

