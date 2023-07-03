Wimbledon: Series clearly speaks for Djokovic

Because with his eighth title on the “holy turf” he would draw level with the Swiss Roger Federer and also increase the major record hunt to 24 titles. Then Djokovic would not only have surpassed Rafael Nadal by two men’s titles, he would also leave Serena Williams (23) behind and catch up with all-time leader Margaret Court (24). However, the Australian had won 13 of her streak before the start of the open era (including professionals).

Djokovic, who meets Argentinian Pedro Cachin in the first round this year, has been unbeaten at Wimbledon since 2018 and has won all the titles since then, only 2020 could not be played because of the coronavirus pandemic. The only 20-year-old Alcaraz, who is repeatedly compared to the “Big Three” (Djokovic, Nadal and Federer) because of his talent and his previous achievements, is top seeded as the world number one, but only a co-favourite.

Favorite Djokovic in Wimbledon

The main competition of the third Grand Slam tournament of the year begins in Wimbledon on Monday. The women’s world number one, Iga Swiatek, got fit in time. In the men’s category, a generational duel for the title is looming – between favorite Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz "still lacks a lot of experience"

He knows that himself: “It helps me to go to Wimbledon as number one. But I still lack a lot of experience on this surface.” And he knows Djokovic’s Wimbledon statistics. “I read that Novak has won more matches than the rest of the top 20 combined,” said Alcaraz. “And he hasn’t lost on center court since 2013. That’s just crazy. ”It is clear that Djokovic is the huge favorite. “But I hope I will have the fans on my side to change that statistic.”

Reuters/Peter Cziborra So far, Alcaraz is still waiting for a win against Djokovic

Alcaraz already has a US Open title in his pocket, but has not yet defeated a player from the “Big Three” in a major tournament. What is no longer possible against Federer, and which is becoming increasingly unlikely against Nadal, who has been injured for a long time, may be possible against Djokovic. In the semifinals of Roland Garros, the hyped duel with the Serb was (still) too much for him – after two intense sets, Alcaraz was shaken by cramps and had no chance. And Djokovic then marched to the 23rd major title. In Wimbledon, the Spaniard will play against Jeremy Chardy from France.

Not a clear favorite among women

The women’s title is far more open, with six different winners in the past six editions. And Swiatek, who is otherwise so strong, still hasn’t found her game on grass: With three participations so far, the round of 16 in 2021 was the best of the three-time French Open and four-time Major winner.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Susan Mullane Aryna Sabalenka is one of the contenders this year

That’s why the world number two and Australian Open winner Arina Sabalenka from Belarus, who was banned last year – players from Russia and Belarus were banned because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine – and the Kazakh titleholder Yelena Rybakina are more capable than Swiatek. In addition, there is last year’s finalist Ons Jabeur from Tunisia, who wants to be the first African and Arab to win a major singles tournament.

Quartet from Austria

From an Austrian point of view, for the first time in a long time there are four participants, three men and one woman. Dominic Thiem is there for the first time in four years and for the seventh time in total. The highlight of the 2020 US Open winner was the round of 16 on Church Road 2017.

Thiem, who celebrated a tournament victory on grass in Stuttgart in 2016, has played in only five majors since the round of 16 in Melbourne 2021 due to the long-term injury – and lost five times in round one. It will also be difficult for Thiem in Wimbledon, in the first round he meets number five seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece.

Upward tendencies at Ofner and Grabher

Both Sebastian Ofner and Austria’s best woman Julia Grabher show clear upward trends. French Open eighth finalist Ofner has already shown form and consistency this year, which has brought him five Challenger finals in addition to the strong performance in Paris. Participation in the final in Ilkley was enough for a Wimbledon wildcard, which he would have earned anyway from the position. His improvement to 69th place came too late for the Wimbledon cut. Ofner meets the Czech Jiri Lehecka in the first round of the classic lawn.

For Grabher, who was 145th before Wimbledon a year ago and is now 54th, her best ranking, it is the main field debut. Lawn is by no means her favorite surface. She therefore has to increase serve and return in Wimbledon. She knew that herself after her last opening in Bad Homburg. The 27-year-old meets the American Danielle Collins at the start.

On Thursday, Dennis Novak, with a four-set victory over the Japanese Yosuke Watanuki in the third qualifying round, ensured that an ÖTV quartet was at the start this year. The Lower Austrian meets Canadian Milos Raonic in the first round.

Overdue relaxation

There is a slight loosening, which is also long overdue, with regard to the white dress code for women from this year: Out of consideration for menstrual cycles, they can wear colored shorts under their white skirts. The discussion had been long. The Olympic champion Monica Puig, who has since retired, complained about the “mental stress” of having to wear white without exception at Wimbledon. She always prayed not to get her period in the two weeks of Wimbledon.