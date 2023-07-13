Home » Wimbledon, Sinner analyzes the semifinal with Djokovic: “There’s a difference compared to a year ago”
by admin
“It’s a wonderful feeling“. Jannik Sinner he enjoys the moment: at the age of 21 he finds himself in the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time, moreover at Wimbledon. And never mind if he finds the worst opponent in front of him, Novak Djokovic, unbeatable so far this season when playing three out of five sets. A year ago, right on the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Sinner went very close to beat the Serbian, surrendering in the fifth after being ahead 2 to 0: “It will be a game completely different from last year’s. He knows me best and I know him best. It will also be a little tactics“, explains the South Tyrolean now. That a year ago he collapsed at distance and now he feels he has filled that gap in him: “I can be on the pitch for many hours without suffering“.

The Serbian, number 2 in the world and on the board, overtook the Russian Andrei Rublev in the quarterfinals and aims at the big goal: to win his eighth Wimbledon (it would be the fifth in a row) and cultivate a dream called Grand Slam after the successes in Australia and al Roland Garros. He hasn’t missed a game in London since July 12, 2017when he was forced to retire in the quarterfinals against Tomas Berdych. Sinner therefore has an impossible mission ahead of him, which however he tries to face with the lightness of one who has already achieved a historic result, becoming the third Italian after Pietrangeli and Berrettini to arrive so far ahead at Wimbledon: “I am extremely happy to be able to play my first semi-final here, in a special place and on a special surface”.

Speaking at the press conference, the blue then analyzed the semifinal with Djokovic: “It’s always difficile play here against Novak, especially in Grand Slams. He has won. He won Australia, he won Paris. For him too it is a huge injection of confidence. But I’m happy. I will fight for every ball. I’ll enjoy the moment, knowing I can go fast, i will try to beat it“. There is no doubt about this, if anything the problem is how: “Now I have two days of rest, to try to work its a couple of things that could help me for the next match. Let’s see how it goes”. Sinner feels he has one more weapon than a year ago, when he had to surrender to Djokovic after two perfect sets: “Physically I am improved. I’m much stronger.”

A confidence with one’s body to be combined with the technical innovations that make the South Tyrolean more confident in his game: “Even from the point of view mental you go on the court differently, knowing that you are also a Top 10 player. I think that also from the point of view of the game or tennis I feel better. If I have to play it slice, now I can do it without thinking about it. It was always a little different before. I can go to the net knowing you have good volleys“. “Now I have some good things in my game and I hope I can use them in the right way,” concluded Sinner.

