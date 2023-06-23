Wimbledon, Sinner included among the legends of tennis. But she is controversial for a great absentee

In the foreground are the two of them: Carlos Alcaraz e Jannik Sinner, consider yourself the future of tennis. In the background the great champions who made history at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club: the trio formed by Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer e Rafael Nadalbut they can also be glimpsed Martina Navratilova e Chris Evert, John McEnroe e Bjorn Borg, Boris Becker e Stefan Edberg, le sorelle Williams. With this image published on its social channels, Wimbledon wanted to celebrate the 2023 edition of the Championships which is now upon us: on the London grass it will be played from 3 to 16 July. The presence of Sinner among the legends is a source of great pride for Italian tennis, while the English did not take well – to put it mildly – the choice of Wimbledon: in fact, the Scotsman is missing from the drawing Andy Murrayicon of British tennis who for years together with Federer, Nadal and Djokovic was part of the so-called Fab Four.

Murray’s career was hampered by injuries but the Scotsman was world No. 1, winning two Wimbledon – becoming the primo British male tennis player to win home tournament in Open Era, 77 years later the success of Fred Perry in 1936 – and also one Us Open. Not forgetting two medals d’oro olympic. Considering that he is the idol of the house, perhaps Murray deserved a space on the historic stairs of the All England, perhaps right together with the trio Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. Jamie MurrayAndy’s brother commented: “Where’s Andy Murray?”. The uncle is harder Niall Erskine: “Scary – he wrote – the artificer of British history anywhere. You should shame on you of yourself”.

However, it is clear that the intention of Wimbledon was to focus attention above all on the future of tennis: it is no coincidence that the two youngsters, Alcaraz and Sinner, are in the foreground, who last year round of 16 gave birth to an epic battle, which was later won by the South Tyrolean tennis player. “At Wimbledon, we saw epic rivalry after epic rivalry, taking the sport to new heights! Who will lead the next generation of world-class challenges?”, is the question that accompanies the post. However, many British fans would have liked Murray to be among the legends.

