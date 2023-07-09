Wimbledon: Swiatek on the brink of defeat

Wimbledon

The world number one, Iga Swiatek from Poland, avoided a premature elimination in the round of 16 at Wimbledon with a lot of effort on Sunday. The 22-year-old prevailed in London after a hard fight and defense of two match points against the Swiss Belinda Bencic with 6: 7 (4/7) 7: 6 (7/2) 6: 3. The only 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva also caused a stir.



09.07.2023 21.57

Online since today, 9:57 p.m

In the first set, Swiatek missed two set balls when the score was 5: 4, but in the tie-break the Olympic champion from Switzerland had the better end with 7/4. In the second round Swiatek fended off two match balls with his own serve at 5:6 15/40, the tie-break then clearly went to the three-time Paris winner with 7/2. In the decision, Swiatek pulled away to 4:1, after which she held her serve. After 3:03 hours, the 22-year-old converted the first match point.

The four-time Grand Slam tournament winner is thus in Wimbledon for the first time in the quarterfinals. “I don’t know if I’ve ever fended off a match point and then won in my career,” said Swiatek. “I think I needed this win to feel a little more comfortable on this surface,” said the Pole, relieved after the end of the game. Swiatek now meets the Ukrainian Elina Switolina, who defeated Victoria Azarenka 2:6 6:4 7:6 (11/9).

Reuters/Dylan Martinez The match between Bencic and Swiatek was extremely close

16-year-old Russian in the round of 16

Because of the rain delays, the Russian child prodigy Mirra Andreeva did not start the third round until Sunday. The 16-year-old qualifier continued her series with her sixth win in a row and reached the round of 16. The qualifier prevailed in the grass classic against her compatriot Anastasia Potapova, who was number 22, 6: 2 7: 5 and is thus straight away in the round of 16 at her premiere in London. There she meets the American Madison Keys .

“It feels incredible,” said Andreyeva. She had played her first major a few weeks ago at the French Open in Paris, where she had reached the third round.

16-year-old Andreeva in the round of 16

She played a strong first set against Potapova. In the second round, however, Andreyeva had some problems and was quickly trailing 1:4. But she found her way back into the game with great fighting spirit and fended off two set balls when the score was 4:5. After 1:35 hours, number 102 in the world used her first match point and then had to collect herself. “I couldn’t show any emotions on the pitch. I was out of breath after every rally,” said Andreyeva, but explained afterwards: “It feels incredible.”

Pegula and Vondrousova already in the quarterfinals

The number four seeded billionaire daughter Jessica Pegula from the USA and the Czech Marketa Vondrousova are the first quarterfinalists. Pegula didn’t give Lesia Zurenko a chance at 6:1 6:3 in 75 minutes. Vondrousova had more trouble with her compatriot Marie Bouzkova at 2: 6 6: 4 6: 3.

The Championships, Wimbledon

(Great Britain, €52.3m, grass)

Ladies Singles

Final Table: Iga Swiatek (POL/1) Belinda Bencic (SUI/14) 6:7 ​​(4/7) 7:6 (7/2) 6:3 Jelina Switolina (UKR) Victoria Asarenka (BLR/19) :6 6:4 7:6 (11/9) Jessica Pegula (USA/4) Lesja Zurenko (UKR) 6:1 6:3 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) Marie Bouzkova (CZE/32) 2:6 6:4 :3 Ons Jabeur (TUN/6) Petra Kvitova (CZE/9) -:- -:- Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/3) Beatrice Haddad Maia (BRA/13) -:- -:- Madison Keys (USA/25) Mirra Andrejewa (RUS) -:- -:- Arina Sabalenka (BLR/2) Jekaterina Alexandrowa (RUS/21) -:- -:-

men’s singles

Round of 16 tableau: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) -:- -:- -:- Holger Rune (DEN/6) Grigor Dimitrow (BUL/21) -:- -:- -:- Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) Jiri Lehecka (CZE) -:- -:- -:- Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/5) Christopher Eubanks (USA) -:- -:- -:- Jannik Sinner (ITA/8) Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) 7: 6 (7/4) 6: 4 6: 3 Roman Safiullin (RUS) Denis Shapovalov (CAN/26) 3: 6 6: 3 6: 1 6: 3 Andrei Rublev (RUS/7) Alexander Bublik (KAZ/23) 7: 5 6: 3 6: 7 (6/8) 6: 7 (5/7) 6: 4 Novak Djokovic (SRB/2) Hubert Hurkacz (POL/17) -:- -:- -:-

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

