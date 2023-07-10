Wimbledon, the great “renaissance” of Berrettini

They love it. They call it “Mateoooo, Mateeeoo” with only one “t” and with the “o” that descends sweetly like a caress. British self-control has gone to hell in a transversal and multigenerational way, from children to ladies up to eighty years of age, passing through teens and fifty-year-olds. Then when he changes his shirt between one set and another and remains shirtless, the “uaohhhh” become a wave from one grandstand to another. They go crazy for him and not just because he’s beautiful – of course that counts too – but because Matteo Berrettini is the beautiful fairy tale of tennis, sport, the fairy tale that tells why dreaming is good, it doesn’t cost money and sometimes dreams come true.

A fairy tale named Matthew

Matteo Berrettini, therefore: Roman, 27 years old in April, he conquered the world when he reached the final here at Wimbledon in 2021 – it had never happened to an Italian in 144 years and in the 134 editions of the oldest tournament in the world – then he made generations of women, stylists and directors fall in love with “an actor” “a model”. He was number 1 in Italy until injuries, forced stops and even some turbulent love stories along with important advertising contracts arrived thanks to his statuesque physique, a very Latin face and velvet-colored gaze.

In short, in this 2023 Matteo Berrettini arrived here at the Aeltc of Church road “without even knowing if I would be able to play”. Blame for physical problems related to his physical and muscular structure and his type of game: those legs so thin and disproportionate compared to the rest that if on the one hand they make the shots explosive, on the other they expose the body and above all the abdominal part to continuous tears to traumas that require forced stops.

Accidents and expectations

“I arrived here without particular expectations, with Vincenzo (Santopadre, the coach, ed) we decided that in my conditions we have to take what comes, each time giving our best but without feeling bad” he said in the various press points of this first week of Championships. Who finds him again in the round of 16 – he who is now number 36 in the world and hasn’t seen the top ten for sixteen months – after beating Lorenzo Sonego, the Australian De Minaur (n.17) and, on Saturday, the former top ten German, now n.21, Alexander Sverev. Berrettini only dropped a set to Sonego, the most difficult match not only because it’s the debut but because the derby against your best friend on the tour is the worst that can happen. De Minaur and Sverev ate them in three sets, peremptory like his serve, effective like the very powerful forehand and insidious like the worked and above all cut backhand which becomes a deadly weapon on grass.

Berrettini must have left an excellent memory of himself after the 2021 final because here in Wimbledon everyone, from the bus drivers to the supermarket clerk ask for “Mateooo Berrettini, the Italian guy…”. Last year, in 2022, he retired as soon as he arrived because he had Covid. Since then things have gone bad, even worse. Out in the first round at the Australian Open (against Andy Murray), Indian Wells (lose in three sets against Daniel), Miami (McDonald). He also loses in tournament challenges. In Monte Carlo he does better but then he has to retire due to the usual cursed resentment of the abdominal muscles that haunt him. He doesn’t play Rome, not even Paris. “I spent many days crying in my bed watching Alcaraz on TV in Paris,” he said on Saturday after his perfect match against Zverev.

The shock of Stuttgart

In mid-June he returns to the grass, his beloved grass. Stuttgart, first round against Sonego, manages to make three games. It’s a shock. It looks like an endless cesspool. Yes, ok, there’s the story with his new girlfriend, the show girl and TV presenter, Melissa Satta, ten years older than him, beautiful, already a mother, another round, another life, perhaps not very compatible with the tennis rhythms. But first there was the engagement to another beautiful, this time from the tennis circuit, Alia Tomianovic, and things were going great. Be that as it may, in recent months we have talked about Berrettini more for his girlfriends and his physical ailments than for his results. And this is generally the antechamber of the end of an agonist.

Then the green of Wimbledon returns, a place that “has a special meaning for me”. As soon as he arrived here, with Melissa in tow, practically without matches and tournaments for weeks, he wanted to clarify one thing: “I’ll do what I can, I know I’m not physically or mentally ready for a grand slam. But I decided to play and I’m already happy to be there. One thing is certain: in these weeks I will not see social networks”.

The first round, the derby against Sonego, lasted three days, suspended and postponed due to rain. In those three days we observed a metamorphosis: game after game (started on Tuesday, he will win the match on Thursday in four sets) the scared and unconfident tennis player found his serve, his position on the court, the right supports, especially on the forehand, the blow that gave him the nickname of “the hammer”. Friday back on the field against De Minaur. A game that is already a test. Passed without uncertainties thanks to the serve, the forehand but also to some variations of rhythm with the backhand slice and flat and dampened which are not exactly his repertoire.

Five days in a row

Saturday is the day of the third round against the German giant Sasha Zverev. It is a match with many meanings, like when two clues become proof and coincidences become practice. It is the match that enchants the London Saturday of the Championships, which the Wimbledon radio reporter talks silently as “such an amazing match”. Three sets, two breathtaking tiebreaks, average serve above 200 km/h, the forehands of both a little less, intensity and angles and changes of pace of the Italian that make the difference. “If you play like this, you could win Wimbledon” Sverev whispers in the final embrace. “But I can’t and I don’t want to forget where I come from and what happened before I got here” replies Matteo. “If they had told me a week ago that I could play five days in a row as it happened then I would have signed in blood”. He gets better by playing. Indeed, he trains in matches: and this is rare as well as precious. “I tell myself, play and have fun Matteo. For the rest, I’ve learned that tennis is like life: there are ups and downs, dark and colorful moments, when things go well and others when they go badly. You have to know that they are coming and you have to learn to manage them knowing how to accept what arrives”. It is the fascination of tennis where much, almost everything, is a metaphor for life.

And this in response to those who called him “jug”, “finished”, “burst”, “just be careful of money and girlfriends”. Against Alcaraz (Monday round of 16) he puts it this way: “Each of us would like to play against him, he’s number one, it’s a good match. For the rest, now I think I know what I am and what I have to do”. He just needs to feel good. And not to read social media. Welcome back Matthew. Now he plays and have fun.

