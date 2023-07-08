Wimbledon, Zverev’s controversy: “Why did Sinner play on an indoor court?”

The rain upset the program of the first days of Wimbledon and created a certain chaos. The cause also lies in some bizarre choices by the organizers, the consequence of which is obvious: some players already find themselves in the round of 16 of the Slam on grass, while others are still completing their second round matches. It was the German who stirred up the controversy on Thursday afternoon Alexander Zverevwho however also brought in the blue Sinner: “I don’t know if Jannik should be placed on a campo covered for the second round, there have been others nomi which they got more results in Jannik’s tennis. I think they had diverse options“.

The reference is to the organizers’ choice for Wednesday’s programme: Sinner played the second round match against Schwartzman on campo 1which in case of rain has the roof. Other players, such as Zverev, in the meantime still had to complete the first round and played on open fields. “I really like Jannik as a person and as a player – underlined the German – he is an incredible player and will still win a lot”. But then he attacked: “In the draw there were other names who hadn’t yet played in the first round. As Matteo Berrettiniwho has already played in the final here at Wimbledon, or come me“.

