Xi’an News Network News From July 29 to August 2, the women’s football match of the 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games was held in Yulin Vocational Education Center. The roses in Xi’an bloomed beautifully. With the successful conclusion of the women’s football competition, the city’s women’s football team won a total of 13 gold medals.

It is understood that in the current Provincial Games, our city sent 59 athletes to participate in the three groups of women’s A, B and C. After 5 days of fierce competition, the women’s group C won the championship with 6 gold medals; the women’s group B won the runner-up with 4 gold medals; the women’s group A won the third place with 3 gold medals; a total of 13 gold medals.

In the summer of 1979, the first women’s football team in New China was born in Xi’an. The spark of women’s football started from the ancient capital of the millennium, and quickly expanded to all parts of the country, gradually moving to the world, sowing the first “seeds” for the future bloom of the sonorous rose. “. For a long time, relevant departments in Xi’an have also attached great importance to the development of women’s football. Many schools have held women’s football competitions, and also set up and participated in girls’ football festivals, expanding the influence of women’s football and consolidating the foundation of women’s football. The professional women’s football coach has made the overall level of Xi’an women’s football continue to improve, and it is also the result of the joint efforts of all football players to create good results in the provincial games.

Wang Rui, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press