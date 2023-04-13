Home Sports Win and create a lead before the rematch in Lithuania. Futsal players want to imitate handball players in Brno
Win and create a lead before the rematch in Lithuania. Futsal players want to imitate handball players in Brno

“The girls won in a great setting. We want to imitate them. We also have to think about creating the biggest possible lead before Tuesday’s rematch in Lithuania,” plans Pilsen striker Michal Seidler, who also played in Brno in the past. “We all wanted to play a home game here. The fans here are always fantastic,” he enthuses. to the excellent atmosphere in the Royal Polish Arena.

It will be the first ever experience of the national team with Lithuanian futsal players. “We have enough information about them anyway. Nothing easy awaits us. The Lithuanians managed to knock out the strong Belarus and tormented the Portuguese. They are making use of the experience from the last world championship they hosted. They have skilful tall players and are very well prepared physically. Nevertheless, promotion is our definite goal,” says Czech coach Tomáš Neumann.

The national team goalkeeper Ondřej Vahala is already excited for the match, who in Brno in November 2020 caught the Czech Republic advancing to the World Cup over the Croats in a penalty shootout. “That’s why I like to come back here. I liked the Brno hall. Hopefully we will do well again on a quality board,” he hopes.

Due to two yellow cards, coach Neumann will miss Tomáš Koudelka from Chrudim, who will not be able to start until Tuesday in Lithuania. In his place, he called Marko Bína from Liberec, who is a complete newcomer to the national team.

The second yellow card threatens the coach as well. “I have to be careful on Friday so that I don’t get too upset on the bench and don’t have to spend the rematch in Lithuania in the stands,” smiled Neumann.

