Win for Kangaroos after nail-biter against Leuven Bears

Mattias Palinckx quickly guided Kangaroos Mechelen to a 7-2 lead. Leuven Bears quickly got into foul trouble, a protesting coach Eddy Casteels of the Bears was treated to a technical foul, but the Maneblussers did not take advantage. On the contrary, a fast and well-finishing Leuven Bears took control of the game with three-pointers via Tyreke Key and Thibault Vanderhaegen. The score went from 7-8 to 10-13. Kangaroos Mechelen did not take over the lead in the first quarter and with Roel Bucumi and Sam Huurman they also went from 14-17 to a 17-23 Leuven bonus. Roel Bucumi quickly managed another bomb (17-26) and after a score by Sam Huurman, coach Kristof Michiels of the Kangaroos had to quickly switch to a timeout at 21-31.

After a second Mechelen time-out, the defense was tightened, Leuven Bears offensive came to a standstill for several minutes and Kangaroos Mechelen came up 31-33 after an 8-0 intermediate spurt. Anciens Domien Loubry and Wen Mukubu gave the Mechelen team the lead again at 36-35. The Bears were upset and with two free throws from Yannick Dammen, Kangaroos Mechelen went to the locker room with a 41-36 bonus.

The third slide started with 5 points in a row from Tyreke Key of Leuven Bears. Thibault Vanderhaegen of the Bears had to be taken to the bench for a while with a painful knee and Kangaroos Mechelen countered a Leuven comeback (43-39) with physical basketball and with several dunks from Mitchell Lightfoot, the score went to 48-41. Despite some doubting refs (Van Loo, Kisiigha and Gillis), a young Leuven Bears showed a lot of intensity again and found the connection through the returning Thibault Vanderhaegen: 55-51 and 59-58.

Kangaroos Mechelen started the final quarter with a 61-58 score and, with great dominance in the rebound, quickly expanded it to a 65-58 bonus. Leuven Bears seemed to be cracking, but quickly recovered thanks to a new bomb from Sam Huurman: 65-63.

In a pressing final phase, Kangaroos Mechelen remained in the lead (72-66), but the Bears continued to push: 72-69. The people of Leuven had a few more chances towards extra time against a stagnant Kangaroos Mechelen. However, the Bears missed the overtime three-pointer twice.

Leuven Bears was still missing five Americans: the injured trio Jalen Tate (shoulder), John Fulkerson (knee) and Codi Riley (calf) and the duo AJ Davis and Ralph Bissaainthe, who are not yet eligible to play for administrative reasons.

Kangaroos Mechelen – Leuven Bears 72-69

Quartz: 17-23, 24-13, 20-22, 11-11

Kangaroos Mechelen: Speelman 0, Loubry 9, Mukubu 11, Whyte 15, Van Den Eynde 0, Peciukevicius 10, Dammen 2, Palinckx 10, Brandwijk 4, Lightfoot 11

Leuven Bears: Key 17, R. Nunes 4, T. Nunes 0, Bucumi 11, Vanderhaegen 16, Huurman 15, Meeusen 6, Schrevens 0

