Win the summer welfare “National Bubble Superman” 100-player points competition registration starts

Exclusive news from the media! The new 100-player points competition of “National Bubble Superman” will be officially launched next week.

Novice-friendly gameplay, a lot of participation benefits, fair competition ranking… There are so many exciting things waiting for you to appreciate, come and have a look!

There is no fixed number of sessions, sprints have rankings

This “Hundred Players Points Competition” will not be divided into venues, and all players above 5th dan Diamond can automatically participate.

The competition broke the traditional rules of requiring players to sign up and limited time to participate in the competition. Players can log in and play every day to improve the competition ranking, and they can get competition rewards before they know it.

Event times are as follows.

Warm-up time: From now until August 16th, players who do not meet the tier requirements can focus on sprinting to qualifying during this time period, as long as they hit Diamond 5.

Competition time: 10-14:00 and 18-22:00 daily from August 18th to August 25th

Termination time: 22:00 on August 25 (before the end of the S2 season)

Reward time: after the S3 season update

The detailed rules are as follows.

1. The game is a single-player point competition. Players need to participate in the 100-player drill to obtain game points. The rules for obtaining game points are shown in detail below; (In the 100-player drill, the points are recorded for single row, double row, and four rows.)

2. The game only counts the player’s game records within the active time range for point statistics, and the inactive time is not counted in the game;

3. The game requires players to reach the 5th rank of Diamond before the event starts to participate;

4. When the players have the same points at the end of the event, they will be sorted according to the time when the points are reached, and the players who first achieve the points will be ranked first;

5. Players can see the event interaction page on the in-game event page. The event event page includes character ID display, points and ranking display; it is updated every 2 hours;

Multiple great prizes to help you play Harlem

This “National Bubble Superman” 100-player points competition has also prepared a lot of wonderful benefits, as long as you usually score more points, you will have a chance to get them.

Details of rewards are below.

1.Rank reward

Ranking grades: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th-10th, 11-30th, 31-100th, 101-500th;

2.Points Reward

The above is the relevant information of the “National Bubble Superman” 100-player points competition. For details, please pay attention to the warm-up information released by the official account this Friday, and participate in the competition on time. See you next time~

