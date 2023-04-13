Four thousand meters above the ground, the Bern native and her two teammates performed such beautiful figures that they won the world title in 2021. But a lot has happened in the meantime.

Jenna Gygi from Bern is a wingsuit pilot by profession. She says: “Sitting in front of a PC in the office five days a week would make me heartbroken.” Thilo Larson

When Jenna Gygi sees the steep rock faces in Lauterbrunnen that she will soon be sailing past, she doesn’t think about the adrenaline that her base jump can release. At the meeting at Café Flavors, she says she’s not really a particularly daring person, she’s not looking for a kick. «Käfele right on the edge of a cliff? I couldn’t imagine that either.” For her, “basing”, as she calls the sport, is mental training, therapy. She can forget all her worries and find peace.