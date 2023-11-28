Winner of Concarneau, Pau climbs to 5th place in Ligue 2

Pau beat Concarneau (2-1) in a late match of the 13th day of Ligue 2, this Tuesday evening at the Roudourou stadium in Guingamp. The match, which was initially scheduled to take place on November 4 in Brest, at the Francis-Le Blé stadium, was postponed due to significant material damage caused by storm Ciaran.

Three days after their success in Saint-Étienne (2-1), Nicolas Usaï’s men took the advantage against the run of play, thanks to an own goal from Concarne captain Guillaume Jannez, unfortunate while tackling in his net a ball coveted behind his back by Mons Bouassamina on a cross from Moussa Sylla (30th).

Two expulsions at the end of the match

As soon as the restart, the Palois made the break thanks to a right shot from Bouassamina, perfectly launched from deep (46th). Despite the reduction in the gap signed by Yanis Merdji, who had just entered the game, with a cross shot from the left (62nd), the promoted Breton, who remained on a series of five matches without defeat (3 wins, 2 draws) did not failed to catch up at the end of the match marked by the expulsions of Concarnois Alexandre Phliponeau (88th) and Palois Khalid Boutaïb (89th).

This success allows Pau to climb to 5th place in the ranking and steal the last play-off place in… Guingamp.

Share this: Facebook

X

