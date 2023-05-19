Home » Winner of Magdeburg, Darmstadt returns to the Bundesliga six years later
Winner of Magdeburg, Darmstadt returns to the Bundesliga six years later

Winner of Magdeburg, Darmstadt returns to the Bundesliga six years later

The Darmstadt players scared themselves at the end of the season, but they provided the essentials on Friday evening: their return to the Bundesliga, six years after their descent into the national antechamber, is now official. After two defeats in a row in German D2, the players of Torsten Lieberknecht regained victory against Magdeburg (1-0), thanks to a goal from Phillip Tietz (36th), on a pass from Tobias Kempe.

With six points ahead of Heidenheim (2nd), and seven points ahead of third-placed Hamburg, two days to go, Darmstadt can even head for the third Bundesliga 2 championship title in its history, after 1978 and 1981.

For the second folding seat, the competition is fierce: Heidenheim and Hamburg, a point difference between the two teams, are fighting for the directly qualifying place at the top level. Being third in the Championship only gives the right to a play-off against the 16th in the Bundesliga.

