Winner of Magdeburg, Darmstadt returns to the Bundesliga six years later

The Darmstadt players scared themselves at the end of the season, but they provided the essentials on Friday evening: their return to the Bundesliga, six years after their descent into the national antechamber, is now official. After two defeats in a row in German D2, the players of Torsten Lieberknecht regained victory against Magdeburg (1-0), thanks to a goal from Phillip Tietz (36th), on a pass from Tobias Kempe.