Winner of Magdeburg, Darmstadt returns to the Bundesliga six years later

The Darmstadt players scared themselves at the end of the season, but they provided the essentials on Friday evening: their return to the Bundesliga, six years after their descent into the national antechamber, is now official. After two defeats in a row in German D2, the players of Torsten Lieberknecht regained victory against Magdeburg (1-0), thanks to a goal from Phillip Tietz (36th), on a pass from Tobias Kempe.
With six points ahead of Heidenheim (2nd), and seven points ahead of third-placed Hamburg, two days to go, Darmstadt can even head for the third Bundesliga 2 championship title in its history, after 1978 and 1981.
For the second folding seat, the competition is fierce: Heidenheim and Hamburg, a point difference between the two teams, are fighting for the directly qualifying place at the top level. Being third in the Championship only gives the right to a play-off against the 16th in the Bundesliga.