Winner of Mersin, Fenerbahçe wins the Women’s Euroleague for the first time

The gap (+39) is the largest in the history of the finals of the event since 1959. Fenerbahçe also broke the offensive record for a team in a women’s final.
US winger Breanna Stewart delivered an outstanding game in the first half, scoring 26 of her team’s 57 points, two more than her battered opponent in the second quarter (28-7, 57- 24 at the break). Unstoppable at three points (4 out of 4 to start), Stewart lowered her tone a little in the second half (35 points to 10 out of 17, 36 evaluation) but she had taken care to warm up her second trophy. Euroleague, after 2021 with Yekaterinburg (RUS), and his title of Final Four MVP.
26 points for Breanna Stewart in the first half
This first major trophy for the Fenerbahçe “super team”, which includes several leading WNBA players, Stewart but also Belgian Emma Meesseman, elected MVP of the season, and full-back Kayla McBride, is also the first of the Serbian coach Marina Maljkovic, European champion 2015 and 2021 with the Serbian selection, who joins her father, Bozidar, four times winner, including one with Limoges CSP in 1993. Thirty years and a day later, the daughter joined the father .
Fenerbahçe chained in the final a 16th success in a row since November 2, 2022 and succeeds Sopron (HON), winner in 2023, to become the second sacred Istanbul club after Galatasaray in 2014. Breanna Stewart succeeds her as MVP from the final to French international Gabby Williams.
In the match for third place, Schio snatched victory at the last second (59-56) against Prague on a winning shot, with the help of the board, the Lithuanian Egle Sventoraite. The winger of Prague and Les Bleues Valériane Vukosavljevic, the only French present in the Final Four, missed out on her match with 6 points (2 out of 11 on shots), 4 assists and 6 stray bullets.