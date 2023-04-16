Winner of Mersin, Fenerbahçe wins the Women’s Euroleague for the first time

US winger Breanna Stewart delivered an outstanding game in the first half, scoring 26 of her team’s 57 points, two more than her battered opponent in the second quarter (28-7, 57- 24 at the break). Unstoppable at three points (4 out of 4 to start), Stewart lowered her tone a little in the second half (35 points to 10 out of 17, 36 evaluation) but she had taken care to warm up her second trophy. Euroleague, after 2021 with Yekaterinburg (RUS), and his title of Final Four MVP.