Home » Winner of Mersin, Fenerbahçe wins the Women’s Euroleague for the first time
Sports

Winner of Mersin, Fenerbahçe wins the Women’s Euroleague for the first time

by admin
Winner of Mersin, Fenerbahçe wins the Women’s Euroleague for the first time

The gap (+39) is the largest in the history of the finals of the event since 1959. Fenerbahçe also broke the offensive record for a team in a women’s final.

US winger Breanna Stewart delivered an outstanding game in the first half, scoring 26 of her team’s 57 points, two more than her battered opponent in the second quarter (28-7, 57- 24 at the break). Unstoppable at three points (4 out of 4 to start), Stewart lowered her tone a little in the second half (35 points to 10 out of 17, 36 evaluation) but she had taken care to warm up her second trophy. Euroleague, after 2021 with Yekaterinburg (RUS), and his title of Final Four MVP.

26 points for Breanna Stewart in the first half

This first major trophy for the Fenerbahçe “super team”, which includes several leading WNBA players, Stewart but also Belgian Emma Meesseman, elected MVP of the season, and full-back Kayla McBride, is also the first of the Serbian coach Marina Maljkovic, European champion 2015 and 2021 with the Serbian selection, who joins her father, Bozidar, four times winner, including one with Limoges CSP in 1993. Thirty years and a day later, the daughter joined the father .

Fenerbahçe chained in the final a 16th success in a row since November 2, 2022 and succeeds Sopron (HON), winner in 2023, to become the second sacred Istanbul club after Galatasaray in 2014. Breanna Stewart succeeds her as MVP from the final to French international Gabby Williams.

See also  Sports Breakfast 2.22|Real Madrid reversed Liverpool 5-2 and Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopards withdrew from the professional league_Chinese Football Association_Football Club_1

In the match for third place, Schio snatched victory at the last second (59-56) against Prague on a winning shot, with the help of the board, the Lithuanian Egle Sventoraite. The winger of Prague and Les Bleues Valériane Vukosavljevic, the only French present in the Final Four, missed out on her match with 6 points (2 out of 11 on shots), 4 assists and 6 stray bullets.

You may also like

Rins ends the curse of Honda

The miner defeated the champion, Tijani scored both...

Chinese sports again scandal Shanghai, Jiangsu men’s basketball...

Rins wins American GP in Austin

Antony: Is Manchester United forward starting to live...

Grand National: BHA condemns protests & announces analysis...

Satoransky scored 18 points to help Barcelona win...

The Dallas Mavericks had wanted to tank since...

Austria’s U18s make it to the World Cup...

Milan, backfire for Ekitike?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy