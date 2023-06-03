winner of the Paris derby, Racing 92 crosses the play-offs and goes to the semi-finals

Gaël Fickou scored the winning try on Saturday, June 3, during Racing 92’s victory against Stade Francais in Paris. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Less than a hundred days from the Rugby World Cup in France, the rarefied air of cleaver matches is back in Paris. A Top 14 barrage between Stade Français and Racing 92 certainly does not have the same brilliance as the inaugural clash between France and New Zealand in early September. But a derby between two teams separated by a few kilometers and a small point in the regular season standings, for a place in the semi-finals, had everything to give, Saturday June 3, a particular flavor to the meeting.

Despite the sun and the perfect conditions, Racing 92 triumphed on the lawn of its neighbors at the end of a rough match and with too few offensive flights (33-20).

The few latecomers in the stands of the Jean-Bouin stadium will have missed the first turn of the match. After five minutes of play, the rough and often undisciplined Argentinian third line of the Stade Français, Marcos Krémer, received a red card of implacable logic, for having cleared the Ile-de-France opener Finn Russell directly to the head.

After the meeting, the Parisian coach, Gonzalo Quesada, expressed his “disappointed not knowing what would have happened if we had played more time at 15 against 15”. Far from overwhelming his compatriot for his expulsion, the Argentinian technician explained, moved, at the microphone of the Canal+ broadcaster that he “wanted us to win for Marcos Kremer, he didn’t deserve that. »

The former Stade Français, Fickou, offers victory to Racing

Because in numerical superiority, the sanction imposed by the attack of Racing was immediate. After a nice movement by young Frenchman Donovan Taofifenua across the field, interrupted a few centimeters from in-goal, Ile-de-France winger Juan Imhoff seized the ball in the ruck to flatten it behind the line. Ten minutes later, the Racingmen scored a second try, and then seemed definitively launched towards the semi-finals.

But the rarefied air of knockout matches has amazing virtues. And the French stadium managed to keep its head above water, relying as throughout the season on the power of its forwards. After a try by Sekou Macalou (34e), the Parisians have set up camp five meters from the Racing line. Half a dozen scrums and two Ile-de-France yellow cards later, Jean Bouin was exultant when he saw the referee award a penalty try. 17 everywhere: at one less, the men in pink had managed their first period perfectly.

Finding some air in the scrum after the break, Laurent Travers’ men built a small lead by taking advantage of the faults of Stade Français. Either paralyzed by the challenge, or inspired by Roland-Garros, not far from there, the two teams have multiplied the kicks from one camp to the other. And Jean Bouin almost capsized with happiness when he saw Morgan Parra slip away to try and win, five minutes from the siren, but the veteran scrum-half was caught. The Parisians were punished at the very end of the match, following a scramble in attack five meters from his own line, by an opportunistic try by former club member Gaël Fickou, sealing the victory for Racing.

Sky and white did not succeed with Parisians. Already winner of the play-off against their neighbors in 2021, Racing came to win for the sixth time in a row on the lawn of Jean Bouin.

Parra, Quesada… a page turns in Paris

For Stade Français, this defeat marks the end of a cycle. Two members of his staff, including coach Gonzalo Quesada, architect of the last Parisian title in 2015, will leave the club. The Argentinian will be replaced after the World Cup by Karim Ghezal and Laurent Labit, from the XV of France. The coach of the Parisian forwards, Laurent Sempéré, who has done wonders this season, will do the opposite.

For French rugby, too, a page turns: this defeat recorded the last professional match of scrum half Morgan Parra, 71 games with the XV of France. And the entry on the lawn, around the hour mark, of this figure of the tricolor oval was very loudly greeted by the stadium.

After the meeting, Gonzalo Quesada showed his satisfaction after a difficult season. “At the beginning of October, not many would have bet that I would be there in front of you, after a play-off match”, summarized the Argentine technician, who had learned in October that he would not be kept at the end of the season.

Winner and qualified for the semi-finals, Racing 92 will head due south-west. He will face, in just six days, Stade Toulousain on the lawn of the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, in the Spanish Basque country. An armada of French internationals who finished first in the regular season. “If I had the recipe to beat Toulouse, I wouldn’t give it away, smiled after the match, the coach and future president of Racing, Laurent Travers. It’s a much higher step, I hope we’ll step over it without too much hindrance. » After defeating their neighbours, his men are tackling a major challenge, hoping to return to Ile-de-France, to play in the final.