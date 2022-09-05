Over the past two decades, the club’s new owner fund has created more than $ 20 billion in value in its sports properties

RedBird wants to fit into the wake of Milan’s successes: having regained the top of Serie A, now there is a need to climb the European peaks. The reverse is also true: Milan want to enter the wake of RedBird’s successes. Over the past two decades, the club’s new owner fund has created more than $ 20 billion in value in its sports properties. Over the past five he has invested in over twenty sports-related businesses and racked up victories on and off the pitch. Starting with the partnership with the New York Yankees, which Cardinale has now involved in the management of Milan.

Template — Reds Without flying overseas, RedBird has experience in continental football: in 2020 he bought Toulouse, the French club that after less than two years from the arrival of the new owners achieved promotion to Ligue 1 (first by breaking many records in the history of Ligue 2) and receiving technical and economic praise. In France, RedBird has already proposed a sustainable and profitable business model, also implemented using a patented data analysis model. Model also tested in Premier: in 2021 RedBird entered with a significant minority investment (750 million dollars for 10%) in Fenway Sports Group, one of the most successful global sports platforms, anchored to three iconic clubs: the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool and the Pittsburgh Penguins. The international successes of the Reds are the most immediate reference model. Successes also built through scouting, which RedBird also does with data analysis, to analyze player performance and identify future talents. See also Kessie, interview with Beaumelle: "Milan, it's the engine of your Ferrari"

Climbing — RedBird itself, founded by Gerry Cardinale after twenty years of experience at Goldman Sachs, has become a leading player in the sports industry in just a few years. Aiming to explore the connections with entertainment and media: in 2001 he created the Yes network with the New York Yankees, which became the first regional sports network in the United States. Which will now also broadcast matches (in reruns) and other Rossoneri content. In 2008 Cardinale joined the Yankees and Dallas Cowboys in the Legends Hospitality joint venture, which developed ticketing, merchandising and hospitality services in the two teams’ new stadiums. And then the collaboration with Dwayne Johnson for the purchase of XFL, an alternative American football league, and with LeBron James to support the growth of SpringHill, a production and marketing company founded by the basketball player and Maverick Carter. Now Milan: you can really think big.

