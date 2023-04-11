Winora E-Flitzer is theLightweight e-bike with an unmistakable design perfect for moving around the city freely and the ideal companion for experiencing the events of the big cities as protagonists.

Winora E-Flitzer: light and design e-bike

Looking for one fast, light and really cool e-bike for your daily commute? Winora, which for almost a century has been producing bikes unique in cutting-edge technology and design, presents the WINORA E-Flitzer. A e-bike with a low weight of only 16.5 kg which allows you to experience the ultimate fun in the city streets.

This pedal assisted bike convinces by its sporty look, the lightweight carbon fork and the efficient rear hub motor X35+ from MAHLE SmartBike Systems, which always provides the right support. In addition, high-quality Shimano gear components and hydraulic disc brakes ensure trouble-free driving fun.

Thanks to the on/off switch integrated in the top tube, the new E-Flitzer is really extremely easy to use and suitable for everyone.

Sustainable, safe, light, fast. WINORA E-Flitzer is the ideal means of transport to fully experience city events, such as the Salone del Mobile 2023, which will kick off on April 18 in Milan.

Prezzo: 2.599,00 €

