wins the National Television Award

The oldest program on Spanish television and the longest running of its kind on all European television, it premiered on March 31, 1973

‘Weekly Report’ has received the most special icing on the cake for the celebration of its 50 years on TVE. The informative space has won the National Television Award 2023an award granted by the Ministry of Culture and Sports and whose ruling was announced this Tuesday.

The Jury unanimously wanted to recognize the program on its fiftieth anniversary, “for being a benchmark in its genre and its international projection, highlighting the high quality of its content and professional teams, the introduction of new approaches and formats in journalism television, and the exposure of issues of general interest that have contributed to the debate, social awareness and the defense of democratic values.

The National Television Award recognizes the meritorious work in the Spanish television field manifested through a work broadcast during 2022 or a private contribution for its creativity. With this Award, the Ministry recognizes television as an essential tool for the dissemination of culture, as well as its link with the development and dissemination of cultural industries. Carmen Paez, General Director of Cultural Industries, Intellectual Property and Cooperation has presided over the jury of this edition, which has counted as vice president with Carlo Penna, deputy director general of Promotion of Cultural Industries. The vowels have been Alice Vallineadvisory member of the Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA); Gonzalo de Pedro advisor to the Cabinet of the Minister of Culture and Sports; Maria Marriedpresident of the Academy of Television and Audiovisual Arts and Sciences; Dear Oslé, CEO of Telefónica Spain, Emma de Alós, director of Public Relations and Protocol of RTVE; Candelaria Delgado, appointed by the winner of the previous edition and Sonia Herrera, specialist in audiovisual media and research from a gender perspective.

Five decades of information

‘Weekly report’the oldest program on Spanish television and the longest running of its kind on all European television, premiered on March 31, 1973 and every Saturday, for five decades, it has reviewed international, national, social and cultural news with reflection, context, analysis and a careful realization.

Pedro Erquicia he was commissioned to launch the program in just one month. He looked at “60 minutes” from the American chain CBS with the aim of reporting information from all areas, although at first, few national political issues were dealt with.

A program that was born with a vocation for public service and marked the agenda, especially during the time that TVE was the only television. Due to his persistence, his daring and his quality, he has accumulated more than a hundred prizes and distinctions.

It has been a reporters school and, almost from the beginning, the role of the director in the script to value the audiovisual image. And so, until today, almost 2,500 programs and thousands of reports later.

Over the course of five decades, dozens of presenters have appeared on the ‘Weekly Report’ screen, from Jose Antonio Silvawho was the first, at the head of the so-called ‘Informative Weekly’ for a year, up to the present, turning journalists such as journalists into historical faces Rosa Maria Mateo o Mari Carmen García Vela. Numerous faces are part of the history of ‘Informe Semanal’, such as, in her day, the queen Mrs. Letiziawho began his career on TVE presenting the program in the summer of 2000.

Carmen Sarmientothe only woman in the initial team, approached the information from a gender perspective, circumventing censorship and opening paths for many other informants who would follow her as Elena Marti, Rosa Maria Calaf And a long etcetera. Miguel De la Quadra-Salcedoamong others, before also embarking on a solo career with his own name, he also contributed to building the legend of the program.