WINTER BUSINESS DAYS | Sportdimontagna.com

After the excellent debut last year and in the wake of an amazing ninth edition of the ORBDAYS in Riva del Garda, the Winter Business Days are back. An event born from the desire to involve brands and retail even during the winter season, taking inspiration from the winning formula of the historic MagNet summer event, and which last January recorded 700 operators, 50 exhibitors, 300 shops and 90 brands present. At the center are products from the outdoor sector, from clothing to footwear to accessories. With particular focus obviously also on ski and ski mountaineering equipment. Precisely on this front there will be an even richer and more vertical program thanks to the full integration with Skimodays, another b2b event successfully organized for two years in Bormio by Outdoortest.it and which from 2024 will join the WBDAYS for a common vision and synergy virtuous in the interest of the entire market.

I WBDAYS

even if only in their second edition, they have already established themselves as a point of reference for the industry. For companies and their agents it is an important moment to consolidate and build loyalty in the relationship with their stores, but also to insert new ones within their distribution network. For the shops, invited by providing them with free hotel hospitality and other special discounts, it is an important opportunity to get to know the products, test the new products and meet company representatives directly. Finally, for all operators, it is an opportunity to feel part of the same community and look towards the future together with optimism and sharing.

WHERE AND WHEN

The WBDAYS will take place from 28 to 30 January 2024 in the town of Ponte di Legno – Tonale, between Trentino and Lombardy. An ideal area for both alpine skiing, snowboarding and ski mountaineering, as well as all other winter disciplines such as winter trail, winter hiking and ice climbing.

The event will take place in the two locations of the Indoor Expo Village and the Outdoor Test Village. The first will be set up in the Palasport of Ponte di Legno, a modern and functional structure located in a strategic position in the center of the town. Easily reachable and equipped with ample parking, it is an indoor space that is well suited for setting up gazebos or self-supporting structures, to further facilitate the management of appointments and orders.

The Outdoor Test Village will be set up a few steps from the Passo del Tonale facilities, where the stands for product testing activities will be located.

The Outdoor Test Village will be reserved only for accredited operators and the location is perfect for all companies that wish to test products in the field.

ADDITIONAL TIMES

One of the most important innovations is in fact a differentiated opening with complementary opening times of the Indoor Expo Village in Ponte di Legno and the Outdoor Test Village in Passo del Tonale. A choice born from the feedback and constructive suggestions of last season to avoid overlap between the exhibition part and the testing part, optimize the flows of retailers and the work of companies and allow you to choose whether to attend for the entire duration of the event or participate in the days more tailored to your business.

In fact, the Indoor Expo Village will be open on Sunday all day and on Monday until 2pm. The Outdoor Test Village will be open on Monday from 12pm to 8pm and on Tuesday until 4pm. On Monday the Valena track will remain open until 8.00 pm with night lighting exclusively for event participants for both alpine skiing and ski mountaineering activities, for a night experience truly not to be missed.

THE PROGRAM

During the two days there will be alternating presentations, opportunities to place orders and learn more about next season’s new features, product tests of various winter disciplines and beyond, exclusive previews, moments of networking and fun. As usual, the organization will prepare a special interactive map highlighting the various routes available for both free tests and guided activities. Dinner is scheduled for Sunday evening followed by the highly anticipated evening party at Passo del Tonale at the La Baracca Restaurant and Ski Bar, accompanied by other alternative activities. The organization is also defining the final details for Monday evening, which promises to be equally interesting and engaging.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Another novelty of the next edition will be the round table on ski mountaineering in which experts in the discipline will participate including brands, journalists, alpine guides and athletes to gather the general sentiment of the sector, discuss critical issues and opportunities also in view of the next Winter Olympic Games .

A RESPONSIBLE EVENT

The MagNet group (Benefit Company since 2020 and part of the United Nations Global Compact since 2021) also obtained the important B-Corp certification in 2022. In all its events it aims to adopt responsible and environmentally friendly conduct, also thanks to the collaboration with Green Media Lab and Climate Partner, which again this year will identify various actions to reduce carbon emissions resulting from the event, then calculating the actual ones and then compensate them through specific projects.