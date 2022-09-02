The n.1 Fisi: “It will be the third full term, those who dispute have no other arguments and harm us. Sprint in Milan in January “

Simone Battaggia @sbattaggia



October 15 is approaching: that morning at the Hangar Bicocca in Milan the elective assembly of the Fisi will be held. Until yesterday there were two presidential nominations. On July 15 the Roman engineer Alessandro Falez arrived, on August 5 Stefano Maldifassi, a former skeletonist, came forward. Flavio Roda’s announcement was missing. There has been much discussion on the candidacy of the current president since in the event of an election he will be in the fourth term, when law 8 of 2018 sets the limit of three. Roda was elected on March 31, 2012, after the commissioner for the interdiction of Giovanni Morzenti; was then confirmed on April 12, 2014 and April 22, 2018. On July 27, Falez stressed that – according to a 2018 opinion of the Coni College of Guarantee – even mandates lasting less than four years must be considered, and he had to challenge a candidacy and asked for a step back. A month later Roda takes the step, but forward.

“In the federation I have always followed the statute and the federal organic regulation. Which is clear, it speaks of” three full mandates. “If the statute was not applicable, the Coni would have had to intervene, impose the change. But it approved it in 2019 eil regulation was approved in June What law would prohibit me from running as a candidate? There was an opinion from the Coni, aimed at football, in Tavecchio who had been a police station: it has nothing to do with it. It is the clubs that will decide the new managers. “ See also Juve, Alex Sandro does not start: Allegri with him, the fans against. The alternatives

Aren’t you afraid that the risk of an appeal could weaken the Fisi?

“What is happening also causes economic damage. Those who have applied themselves fight only on the fact that I cannot do it, not on what they would like to create. A childish attitude. I see malice, offenses, the idea that Fisi is a den of people who do their own interests. 70% of the budget is made up of sponsors, almost 28 million out of 40. Those who support us ask questions. And then we had stolen, I would understand, but I’m sure that if they found something they would have pulled it out. There is no question of rigor. “

What is the balance of these 4 years?

“The Fisi has grown by 10 million in budget and in between there have been two years of pandemic. We did not ask for a euro from the state, the athletes did not want for anything. In 2012 we had a lot of debts. We imposed sacrifices, even today. the technicians make diesel at the hyperself “.

Where must the Fisi strengthen itself?

“On the economic and structural level it is solid. More support is needed for the territory, which has suffered”.

Confirm the stage of the Cross-country World Cup in Milan?

“Yes, on 21 and 22 January, a sprint and a team sprint at City Life. We will exploit the lawn, the snow will be produced in the basement, it will be brought out 4-5 days earlier, there will be a 700 meter ring. launch for the Olympics “. See also Manzanese is now only a limited liability company sailing in a sea of ​​debt

Skiing has the novelty of the Zermatt-Cervinia speed event.

“Particular race, demanding for the length and for the altitude, there is a long plan in the middle that can affect it if the snow is not flowing. It starts the season of speed early, but Zermatt guarantees all teams 15 days of training to prepare, an economic advantage too. You will need luck with the weather “.