Wissam Ben Yedder will not miss training or the trip to Leverkusen, scheduled for next Thursday to play there, with Monaco, the Europa League play-off against Bayer (return on the 23rd).
Contrary to what some Spanish media may have assumed, the ASM striker, who played for Sevilla FC from 2016 to 2019, will not travel to Spain for the hearing scheduled for mid-next week regarding the lawsuits launched. against him in 2019 by the Spanish tax authorities; proceedings for which Ben Yedder risks up to nine months in prison and a fine of 150,000 euros.
As soon as the proceedings were launched against him, the international striker (19 caps, 3 goals) tried to regularize his situation by paying a first sum of €225,323.25, then a second of €51,007.41, which the public prosecutor had considered insufficient.