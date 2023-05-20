Witches will not burn! The goalkeeper of Bohemka gave Sparta a helping hand by a comical mistake

Ex-Spartan Jánoš grounded the Spartans with a beautiful shot. They were losing and had a hard time creating chances.

In the 65th minute, however, a comical and truly unfortunate situation occurred for the Kangaroos.

The goalkeeper Valeš held the ball in his hands and Kuchta rose up behind him, who was left lying in the goal after one of the fights. The goalkeeper then rolled the ball in front of him to prepare for the kick-off. However, the ball was still in play… Kuchta took it from him, Valeš fouled him from behind and literally gave the home team a penalty kick.

The verdict of chief Ladislav Szikszay was confirmed by Pavel Orel in the video.

“As for the curious situation before the penalty, I’ve probably never experienced it, but it will happen. It didn’t decide the match, there was still time. I don’t know if it was offside, no one here will show us anything,” coach Jaroslav Veselý shakes his head.

From repeated recordings, it seemed that even Kuchta initially had no idea that it was worth fighting for the ball. He was only helped by the shouts of Valeš’s teammates, who wanted to alert their goalkeeper.

Sparta like last year’s Pilsen. Contribution in the program Přímák with Petr MikolandaVideo : Sport.cz

“I picked myself up from the ground, the boys encouraged me to play. The goalkeeper tripped me, Láďa converted the penalty,” recounts Jan Kuchta. “I couldn’t see how I was rolling on the ground, but Láďa was looking at me and yelling for me to play. I got up and wanted to finish, a foul and a penalty came.” complements.

“I haven’t spoken to Valeš yet, it’s pointless. He himself knows what he has done. I didn’t see the replay. If there was an offside. Mistakes happen, we didn’t kill other players, so neither did he. Kuchtič is smart, he did it cunningly. It needs to be evaluated. A trivial mistake even at a lower level than the first league. But Valeš also has good moments, I’m not going to point the finger at him,” says coach Veselý.

“It’s about signalling, I don’t know if he gave the referee an instruction with his hand. I turned around, we were about to make a substitution, so I don’t know, but there’s VAR. I will not look for conspiracy theories, our stupidity. I’ve seen something similar somewhere recently. Probably in the French league, I think recently also in our country,” reflects Bohemky’s coach.

However, Valeš will hold on. “It’s a bitter mistake, it hurts us. However, there will be no burning of witches,” Veselý promises the goalkeeper.