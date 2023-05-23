with 6.8 million tickets sold, Tony Estanguet defends “Games open to the greatest number”

Tony Estanguet, the boss of Paris 2024, in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis), May 17, 2023. THIBAULT CAMUS / AP

After weeks of grumbling over the exorbitant ticket prices, how can we continue to defend the “popular” nature of Paris 2024? Tuesday, May 23, it was the turn of Tony Estanguet, the boss of the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Cojop), to try to answer this thorny question, during a press conference which followed a few days the closing of the second phase of ticket sales.

During this second act, 1.89 million tickets were sold, bringing the total of seats sold to the general public to 5.2 million, and the general total to 6.8 million, including tickets sold to local authorities. , to the State, to the federations and various Olympic committees…

Over the entire period of ticket sales for the Olympic Games, the Cojop has planned to sell 10 million tickets, which should generate 1.2 billion euros in revenue, or a third of its budget. “An attainable goal”estimate M. Estanguet. “These are important figures which show a very strong enthusiasm, he believes. It is a success that exceeds our forecasts and our objectives. This is rather good news. »

Ce ” instead “ moderator of the president of Paris 2024 sounds like a way of avoiding any triumphalism at a time when a good number of potential buyers were “rather” showered by the prices that were offered to them, when they had the chance to be drawn to the goes out to participate in this second phase of sales.

“Inevitably, there was disappointment”

In front of the « frustration » disappointed potential spectators, Mr. Estanguet made a point of highlighting “the reality of the figures, which does not always correspond to perception”he says. “For us, accessibility and popular games translate into ticket volumes and prices”explains the double Olympic canoe-kayak champion.

“A million places sold out in 36 hours, explain M. Estanguet, mainly in all the most accessible tariffs. Which means that more than 3 million people who logged on to the ticketing platform no longer had the visibility of these places, since they were sold out, so inevitably, there was disappointment. (…) We have heard a lot about these tickets with very high prices. The reality of the numbers is that they are not in the majority at all. »

Redefining the pricing model for the Paris Games, the boss of Paris 2024 stressed that the sale of “5.3% of exceptional banknotes at 400 euros or more make it possible to finance 4 million banknotes at 50 euros or less”.

With this construction of the fee schedule, “but also free events – road events – with several hundred thousand free places at the opening ceremony – which has never been done in the past – with a marathon for all, where participation is free, we believe that our commitment to Games open to as many people as possible, accessible, is kept”supports Mr. Estanguet.

At the same press conference, the boss of the Games presented the ranking of the best-selling sports. Football comes first, ahead of basketball, handball, athletics and volleyball. Some disciplines not included in this ranking met with very strong demand during the second phase. For example, tickets for the finals of the judo tournament in the over 100 kg category, where Teddy Riner is expected, were sold out in just two hours.

For the Paralympic Games, see you on October 9

For those disappointed with the first two sales phases, a new session will open this summer, earlier than expected (initially it was supposed to take place in the fall). However, the Cojop does not give a more precise indication. Tickets sold on a first come first served basis will be put on sale and will concern football, golf, sailing and basketball, only for the part of the tournament organized in Lille.

On this occasion, tickets for the group matches of the French women’s and men’s football teams will be on sale. Wendy Renard and her teammates will play in Lyon on July 25, in Saint-Etienne on July 28 and in Lyon on July 31. The Blues have matches scheduled for July 24 in Marseille, July 27 in Nice and July 30 in Marseille.

On Tuesday, the Cojop also announced the opening, on the same platform (Tickets.paris2024.org) of the sale of tickets for the Paralympic Games. This will take place from October 9th.

About 2.8 million places will be offered on this occasion, without drawing lots, at prices between 15 euros and 100 euros. Half of the tickets on sale will be 25 euros or less, including 500,000 at 15 euros for all sports.

Tickets for the Olympics: the profile of buyers The French are – logically – the first buyers of the 5.2 million tickets sold to the general public for Paris 2024. They represent 63% of total buyers, compared to 27% for the rest of the world. Buyers come from 178 different countries. After France, the United Kingdom (2e), the United States (3e), Germany (4e) and the Netherlands are the countries whose nationals have acquired the most places for the Games. See also Women's Basketball World Cup: China loses to USA - Sports - CGTN 25-34 year olds are the most represented age group (29%) among buyers, ahead of 35-44 year olds (25%), 45-54 year olds (20%), 55-64 year olds (12 %), the 16-24 year olds (10%) and the over 65s (4%). The majority of ticket holders are men (53%).

