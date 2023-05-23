Home » With a cup of tea. Bohemians will probably pull out a hidden goalkeeping triumph in Pilsen
With a cup of tea. Bohemians will probably pull out a hidden goalkeeping triumph in Pilsen

So far, he has never caught the first league. But all the circumstances point to the fact that Lukáš Soukup, the 28-year-old goalkeeper of Bohemians, will make his debut in Tuesday’s match against Pilsen, which is absolutely crucial for the entire club. If the Kangaroos finish fourth in the next two rounds, they will play in European cups for the first time since the division of the republic, namely the 2nd preliminary round of the Conference League. And the goalkeeper, who less than two years ago was making a living as an ajjak, can help them to gain important points on the ground of this year’s Champions League participant…

