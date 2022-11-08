Original title: With a heavy punch, the Nets will take the opportunity to cut Irving, killing two birds with one stone or ending his NBA career early

The time has come to November 8, the NBA regular season will continue, but the Nets star Irving is still in deep trouble, and the incident of Irving’s inappropriate remarks continues to ferment. The Nets have been hitting hard in a row, and as a result, Irving’s basketball career is likely to end early. This time, Boss Cai was not polite to Owen.

Earlier, the Nets announced that Irving was suspended for 5 games and suspended. After that, the Nets overweight again, suggesting that Irving must complete the six requirements the team put forward before he can return to the team. According to the news of the famous reporter Stein, many professionals judged that the Nets should deliberately put forward six requirements to punish Irving. They clearly knew that it was basically impossible for Irving to fully accept the six requirements, and the Nets could use Irving. Reasons for refusing to cooperate, cut him.

30 hours ago, Charania broke the news that the Nets had made six demands to Irving, and only Irving could return to the team if he did all of them. The six requirements include, 1: Apologize for the message that he forwarded, and express to the public that he has no wrong values. 2: Condemn the relevant harmful content. 3: Donate $500,000 to relevant organizations. 4: Meet with Jewish community leaders (apology in person). 5: Receive full news sensitivity and “anti-hate” training designed by the Nets. 6: Meet with Tsai and the Nets management, and promise not to make similar moves in the future.

Irving’s character is arrogant and “assertive”. Generally, the team’s management and teammates can’t tell him what he thinks is right. In the past few years, when Irving had conflicts with the league and the team, he There was basically no compromise. If Irving’s emotional intelligence was high enough, he wouldn’t do such a thing. So, Irving is largely unlikely to accept the Nets’ six demands. Four days ago, Irving publicly apologized on his personal social account, after which Irving was suspended. Then Irving’s sponsors announced that they would terminate their cooperation with him. After that, Owen never appeared in public again, and he did not continue to apologize to the outside world on his personal social account. Previously, Boss Cai had sent Owen a text message, but Owen never replied. Durant also said in an interview that he has not been in touch with Irving since Irving was suspended. The Nets can use this incident to cut Irving and reduce the team’s losses. Irving’s career with the Nets is likely over. There are also famous people who said that if the trouble continues, Irving’s NBA career is likely to end early. In the past three years, Irving’s character has become more and more elusive, and he is no longer a pure basketball player.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: