“With a home run by Hernández, Licey comes from behind and beats Gigantes” | Daily List

"With a home run by Hernández, Licey comes from behind and beats Gigantes"

"With a home run by Hernández, Licey comes from behind and beats Gigantes"

The Licey Tigers clutch a close victory against the Gigantes del Cibao in the first game of the Round Robin. Ramón Hernández delivered with a game-tying home run in the ninth inning, leading the Tigers to a 3-2 victory. Cristian Adames also played a crucial role in securing the win with a go-ahead single that brought Starlin Castro home. The strong pitching of the Tigers held off the formidable offense of the Gigantes, securing the important win. José Sirí of the Gigantes also made his mark with his first home run of the All Against All tournament. The Licey Tigers have set a strong tone for the Round Robin with this crucial victory.

