Home Sports With a picture of Granger? US media asked: Which player is not good in reality but cannot be stopped in 2K – yqqlm
Sports

With a picture of Granger? US media asked: Which player is not good in reality but cannot be stopped in 2K – yqqlm

by admin
With a picture of Granger? US media asked: Which player is not good in reality but cannot be stopped in 2K – yqqlm

Original title: With pictures Granger?US media asked: Which player is not good in reality but cannot be stopped in 2K

With a picture of Granger?US media asked: Which player is not good in reality but cannot be stopped in 2K

Live it, August 19th, the American media NBA Memes asked on Twitter today: Which player is not good in reality, but cannot be stopped in 2K?

However, the Twitter photo of Granger during the Pacers period has aroused heated discussions among netizens. The following are some netizens’ comments:

The Ringer reporter J. Kyle Mann: Was this tweet edited by someone under 14?

Netizen ollie: If you think Granger is garbage, then you are too casual.

Netizen Jake Safford: Granger is not bad, please do a search before tweeting.

Granger has played for the Pacers, Clippers, and Heat, won 1 NBA Most Improved Player Award, and was selected 1 All-Star. In the regular season of his NBA career, Granger averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.8 minutes per game, while shooting 37.8% from three.

（Bleach）Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Yang Ming: the team slackened in the second half Zhang Zhenlin: the game against Guangdong will let go

You may also like

Shaquille O’Neal: Big men will be sensitive to...

Bari-Palermo ends 1-1: Valente calls, Cheddira answers

Super Jacobs, European Gold Champion in the final...

Nesta: Lazio was my everything Zeman made me...

European Athletics Championships: Filippo Tortu third in the...

Romano:Inter Milan will not accept Paris’ 50 million...

Inter, training at San Siro, there was also...

The total winning percentage of each team since...

Burdisso eliminated in the heat fades the final...

Engineer Bigham and that record of the hour...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy