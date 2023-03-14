Photogallery Photo: FK Teplice New logo of FK Teplice.Photo : FK Teplice

The biggest change for fans is the new club logo. It refers to the form of several historical symbols of Teplice football and looks for a unifying line between them. The blue area with the prominent initial letters of the club name refers to the beginnings of organized football in the city of Teplice and the tradition of the largest local First Republic club, Teplitzer FK 03.

The shape of the logo in the label format is inspired by the shape of the first emblem of the current club, then under the name SK Teplice-Šanov, this shape was used in the years 1945-1948. From the modern logo of FK Teplice introduced in 1995, it adopts the edging in the yellow color of the club and the renewed typographic motif in the center of the logo. The logo was changed this year precisely because of the 120th anniversary of the founding of Teplitzer FK 03.

Fans can find more information about the new logo, visual identity and how the whole project was created on the special page www.FKT2023.cz.

🗓️ On March 13, 2023, a new club logo and also a new visual identity will be presented! We have a little taster for you, the trailer for this evening. 🎥 Video direction and production: Tomáš Vobořil. 🎤 Spoken word: Marek Taclík. 🎼 Hudba: Alex Besss – Insane (from #Upbeat). #️⃣ #fkteplice pic.twitter.com/rJdbFcvvNF — FK Teplice (@FK_Teplice) February 21, 2023

The goal of the club is to unify all the club’s outputs and to move them into a modern guise with a great reference to the rich tradition that football has in Teplice. “The new logo and visual identity bring us great possibilities not only in our communication, but also, above all, usability in the direction of merchandising for our fanshop, with which we are already solving the possibilities of new collections,” says club director Rudolf Řepka. The first items, specifically scarves, with the new logo should be on sale already at the next home match with Hradec Králové.

The actual process of creating a new logo began with the first consultations already in July 2021. “We were extremely lucky that during the first debates about the possibilities of changing the logo, we came across a person from our region who is dedicated to the branding of sports organizations, designs not only logos or graphics, but also jerseys,” mentions marketing director Martin Kovařík, logo creator Karel Hejkal from nearby Litvínov.

“My grandfather and father supported the club, my father even went to Teplice for football. In addition, he collected sports badges, so I already perceived the Teplice logo from the 80s and, of course, the following ones up to the present. It was a big commitment for me to take on the creation of the new logo and I believe that the fans will take it as their own and grow into their hearts,” Hejkal himself wishes.