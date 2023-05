Fiorentina footballers with representative midfielder Antonín Barák in the 33rd round of the Italian league on the field of Salernitana made up for the loss three times and drew 3:3. The home team’s Boulaye Dia scored a hat trick in the six-goal shootout. Juventus moved to second place in the incomplete table, beating Lecce 2:1 in Turin and winning Serie A after four games.

