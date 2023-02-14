The challenge launched by. ended on 9 November 2022 Juventus to the students of H-FARM College, which had the aim of designing and planning a new ecosystem in which Gen Z and Alpha could be involved with the Club in unprecedented ways, reviving that community principle that sports should generate. Specifically, Juventus asked the students to concretely develop a feasible project based on solid foundations of narrative, research, and benchmarks and complete with a detailed business plan, KPIs and a communication and marketing plan. The presentation had to have a strategic approach and possibly include various supporting elements such as mock-ups, videos, moodboards, prototypes or other media capable of making the idea effective and communicable. A challenge that Juventus has tailor-made for the students of H-FARM College who have worked using the skills acquired during their university career. This challenge is part of a collaboration between H-FARM and Juventus Football Club born with the aim of reconciling the relationship between the club, innovation, the younger generations and the world of training.

Twenty-two guys, divided into six teams, presented their projects in front of a jury chaired by Mike Armstrong, CMO of Juventus, and the “A Mental Health Journey” project was declared the winner. The proposed solution is based on a live podcast on Twitch to address the issue of mental health – often perceived as a taboo – by sharing life stories and testimonials from football players in order to inspire and involve the target audience.

The winners of the contest had the splendid opportunity to have an exclusive immersion experience in the black and white world on the occasion of the championship match between Juventus and Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium on 12 February 2023. On this occasion, they were able to experience the behind the scenes of the Juventus Head Quarter and get to know part of the Marketing and Management Team, thus continuing their journey with a view to enriching knowledge and skills useful for their own personal development and the implementation of their idea.