Both the left side and the director have decided to go back to wearing the shirt of the black-starred team “Linked to this club”

QUINCINETTO

Welcome back. This is the “welcome back” sign, which ideally stands out at Giovanni Cipriano di Quincinetto to welcome both Augusto Zenerino, 27 years old from Valchiusa and former left side of Colleretto, and Francesco Capussella, 24 years old from Ivrea, director last season at Vischese. Zenerino and Capussella return to wear the black star jersey after five and two years respectively and do so with the enthusiasm of the first time, as Zenerino explains: “I wanted to change the air – explains Zenerino – and Quincitava was the club that most wanted me. I go back to playing at Cipriano and I do it with the same enthusiasm as when I wore this shirt on the first day, under the Monetta management. Here I already know the environment, coach, who was a teammate of mine and the other players – says Zenerino – it will be important to try to form a group and try to reach the main objective as soon as possible, that is, a peaceful salvation ». From 16 August at the Verney in Tavagnasco Zenerino will find another former partner: Francesco Capussella, whose love for Quincitava has never waned: «I am very attached to this club, which I consider like a second family. Two years ago I left, marrying to Vischese in the First category, now I’m back in Promotion, a category I already know. I can’t wait to be able to go back to training and playing at Cipriano, I will find a coach who was my teammate and what most convinced me to embrace this cause is the fact that the managers strongly wanted me to return. So I didn’t think twice about it and I’m now happy to be able to defend these colors again ». Zenerino is now injured, while Capussella is already sweating, following a specific program, in order to be in shape on Tuesday 16 August when training resumes. –