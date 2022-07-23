Home Sports With Capussella and Zenerino Quincitava returns to the past
Sports

With Capussella and Zenerino Quincitava returns to the past

by admin
With Capussella and Zenerino Quincitava returns to the past

Both the left side and the director have decided to go back to wearing the shirt of the black-starred team “Linked to this club”

QUINCINETTO

Welcome back. This is the “welcome back” sign, which ideally stands out at Giovanni Cipriano di Quincinetto to welcome both Augusto Zenerino, 27 years old from Valchiusa and former left side of Colleretto, and Francesco Capussella, 24 years old from Ivrea, director last season at Vischese. Zenerino and Capussella return to wear the black star jersey after five and two years respectively and do so with the enthusiasm of the first time, as Zenerino explains: “I wanted to change the air – explains Zenerino – and Quincitava was the club that most wanted me. I go back to playing at Cipriano and I do it with the same enthusiasm as when I wore this shirt on the first day, under the Monetta management. Here I already know the environment, coach, who was a teammate of mine and the other players – says Zenerino – it will be important to try to form a group and try to reach the main objective as soon as possible, that is, a peaceful salvation ». From 16 August at the Verney in Tavagnasco Zenerino will find another former partner: Francesco Capussella, whose love for Quincitava has never waned: «I am very attached to this club, which I consider like a second family. Two years ago I left, marrying to Vischese in the First category, now I’m back in Promotion, a category I already know. I can’t wait to be able to go back to training and playing at Cipriano, I will find a coach who was my teammate and what most convinced me to embrace this cause is the fact that the managers strongly wanted me to return. So I didn’t think twice about it and I’m now happy to be able to defend these colors again ». Zenerino is now injured, while Capussella is already sweating, following a specific program, in order to be in shape on Tuesday 16 August when training resumes. –

See also  Dolomites, the points already weigh: Cattolica will need lightness

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Vingegaard, gentleman in yellow Pogacar falls and he...

Toro looks good in front of the Turkish...

Yuzuru Hanyu applies to withdraw from the Japanese...

Naples, with a manhole smashing the drinks dispenser:...

Gao Jianjun met with the Chinese Football Coordination...

LIVE Athletics World Championships in Eugene: results, program,...

The Northwest Wolves of the Chinese League defeated...

First time in blue for Aliotta and Moretti,...

Warm-up match-Sancho scored a goal and pulled the...

L84 towards the repechage On the bench you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy